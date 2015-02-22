For your consideration -- why 'The Interview' should have gotten a Best Picture Oscar nod

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This year the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nominated eight films in the Best Picture category. Critically acclaimed favourites like “Nightcrawler,” “Wild” and “Foxcatcher” are among those that were left out of the race.

I think the Academy committed another major oversight by leaving out the controversial comedy “The Interview,” which reportedly caused the retaliatory Sony hack that eventually led to the resignation of studio chief Amy Pascal.

Many people wrote off “The Interview” as a sophomoric farce, but I think the movie belongs in the same pantheon as classic political satires like “The Great Dictator” and “Dr Strangelove: Or How I Learned To Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb,” both of which were nominated for Best Picture in their respective years. Watch the video above to see exactly why “The Interview” should be up for best movie.

