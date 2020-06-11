11 long-shot bets to win the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial this weekend

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose are both available at solid prices this weekend, as are a few players who have already won at Colonial.

This weekend, golf is back.

An absolutely stacked field will play at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas to compete in the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Rory McIlroy leads the field as the 10/1 favourite, but there are plenty of other great golfers available to bettors looking to get in on the action.

Golf is back!

This weekend the Charles Schwab Challenge will be contested at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, with some of the biggest stars in golf ready to tee off in the first tournament since play was suspended back in March.

Given the specific circumstances of this year’s tournament, the field is absolutely stacked, with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, and more of golf’s biggest names set to contest for their share of the $US7.5 million purse and begin to get back into shape before the majors begin with the PGA Championship in August.

For golf bettors, the Charles Schwab Challenge presents a unique opportunity – rather than backing whichever golfers have been playing hot in recent weeks, this weekend’s tournament will be all about picking golfers you can trust, either through talent, experience, or past success.

Rory McIlroy leads the field as the 10/1 favourite, but a slew of talented golfers are further down the betting slip, including a few former champions at Colonial looking to recreate their previous success.

Take a look below at the 11 favourites to win this year’s Charles Schwab Challenge. All odds courtesy of GolfOdds.com.

Jordan Spieth

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 40/1

World ranking: No. 56

One thing to know: Jordan Spieth hadn’t been playing his best golf heading into the season’s suspension, but he’s still one of the most talented players in the world and has had success at Colonial in the past, having won there in 2016 and finished second in 2015 and 2017.

Justin Rose

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 40/1

World ranking: No. 14

One thing to know: Justin Rose won at Colonial in 2018, and is ranked 14th in the world. Between his overall game and his past success at the course, Rose could be ready for a big weekend.

Marc Leishman

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 50/1

World ranking: No. 15

One thing to know: Marc Leishman was off to a fine start to the 2020 season, with a win at the Farmers Insurance Open in January and a second-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

Kevin Na

Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 60/1

World ranking: No. 30

One thing to know: Kevin Na is the reigning champion of the Charles Schwab Invitational, beating the field by a full four strokes in 2019. He’s 60/1 to repeat this year.

Louis Oosthuizen

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 60/1

World ranking: No. 19

One thing to know: Louis Oosthuizen is an all-around golfer who should be able to take advantage of what Colonial has to offer. While he hasn’t found many wins on the PGA Tour, he’s a consistent name near the top of the leaderboard and could find a way to break through this weekend.

Kevin Kisner

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 80/1

World ranking: No. 36

One thing to know: Kevin Kisner won this tournament in 2017, besting the likes of Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, and Sean O’Hair by a single stroke to take down the top prize. If you’re looking to trust experience, a former champion at this course at 80/1 odds feels pretty good.

Daniel Berger

Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 80/1

World ranking: No. 107

One thing to know: Daniel Berger finished in the top five at both Pebble Beach and the Honda Classic just before the golf season suspended. He’s a better golfer than his current ranking suggests.

Jason Dufner

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 150/1

World ranking: No. 290

One thing to know: Jason Dufner has finished second at Colonial twice in the past eight years, so clearly he knows how to play the course.

Jim Furyk

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 150/1

World ranking: No. 85

One thing to know: Jim Furyk might be older than most of the names at the top of the field this weekend, but his style of play feels like it won’t be difficult for him to slide back into – Furyk is not about to blow the round trying to overpower an early drive in the day. If Furyk can find his swing before the competition, he could be a factor on Sunday.

Phil Mickelson

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 150/1

World ranking: No. 61

One thing to know: Phil Mickelson has played in a meaningful golf match more recently than any other golfer in the field this weekend, having teamed up with Tom Brady against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning for The Match just a few weeks ago.

Zach Johnson

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 200/1

World ranking: No. 247

One thing to know: Again, if you’re looking for someone who knows this course, Zach Johnson has won at Colonial twice in his career already. If he catches a third, it’d be a pretty great time to cash in at 200/1 odds.

