29 unreal images from a man who's spent 29 years inside a legendary physics lab

Fermilab Reidar Hahn, ‘the physics photographer’.

Seven years into his career as a newspaper photographer, Reidar Hahn had grown tired of hustling at all hours of the day and night.

“I was doing sports, chasing ambulances, chasing firetrucks. I was also responsible for a fashion section. I did everything,” Hahn told Business Insider.

So when he heard about a job opening for a photographer at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab) nearly three decades ago — then home of the planet’s most powerful atom smasher, the Tevatron — he applied.

A little while later, he was hired at the Batavia, Illinois, government laboratory, where he got a front-row seat as the lab’s renowned physicists confirmed the existence of dark energy, identified what was then the farthest-away object ever observed, and constructed massive, complex experiments unlike anything else in the world.

Hahn has been shooting at the lab full-time since 1987, prompting Symmetry Magazine, a publication funded by the Department of Energy, to dub him “the physics photographer“.

Business Insider recently caught up with Hahn and asked him to share a few of his 29 favourite shots from the past 29 years of his career.

Disclosure: The author of this post held a summer internship with the Fermilab communications office in 2006 and has watched Hahn work first-hand.

