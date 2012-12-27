The Coolest Amateur Photos We Found On Reddit This Year

William Wei

Photo: Reddit/AlphaF

We spent a lot of time clicking through Reddit this year, and — like any other year — we came across a lot of great stuff.From one girl hanging onto the edge of the Grand Canyon to others driving towards the wildfires of Colorado and Utah, these are the best amateur photographs taken by Reddit users.

'My new profile pic, compliments of Hurricane Sandy.'

A giant cat terrorizing a regular house? Or a regular cat terrorizing a tiny house?

A father and daughter stumble upon a real life Optimus Prime in an antique/gift shop in Fort Hope, Ontario.

Leaning on the edge of some 3D art.

'mum was worried about my trip to the Grand Canyon, I sent her this picture.'

'Colorado Springs, CO is on fire. 65mph winds blew it into the city today. Looked like Armageddon.'

Smog from a wildfire in Utah envelops the daytime sky.

'People driving into a canal thinking it was a street from the floods in Florida.'

This is what the morning looks like in Munich, Germany during Oktoberfest.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Keyshawn Johnson tosses a dropped phone back to a fan.

BONUS: Another Reddit user submitted this photo, but fishing guide Matthew Thornton snapped this photo of a humpback whale breaching 'no more than 10 feet away' from his boat

