The Most Surreal Photo Of The Super Moon Was Taken In Brooklyn

Last night was the “Super Moon”, which is the largest full moon of the year.



As Dina Spector explained:

A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the moon being closest to Earth in its orbit, also known as perigee. The near perfect timing of these two celestial events makes the moon appear larger and brighter in the night sky.

Lots of photographers (pro and amateur alike) snapped gorgeous pictures of the Super Moon.

The most incredible one comes from Carlos Allegri at Reuters, who, perfectly enough, captured riders on the “Luna Park” Swing Ride at Coney Island, in Brooklyn.

A few other remarkable images, include this one from Greece:

This one of a church in Vienna is also quite powerful.

And finally, we loved this one, which is described by Reuters as:

The largest full moon of 2013, a “super moon” scientifically known as a “perigee moon”, rises over the Tien Shan mountains and the monument to 18th century military commander Nauryzbai Batyr near the town of Kaskelen, some 23 km (14 miles) west of Almaty.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.