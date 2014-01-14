The Best Photos From Inside The Golden Globes After-Parties

Aly Weisman

Stars don’t merely go home after awards shows — they party the night away!

Winners, nominees, and wannabes hit bashes thrown by InStyle and Warner Bros., NBC, FOX, and the Weinstein Company after Sunday’s Golden Globes.

Taylor Swift may have had the most fun last night.

She partied with “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland, Hailee Steinfeld, model/actress Jaime King, and other friends at The Weinstein Company & Netflix’s 2014 Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Taylor Swift Golden Globes partiesJoe Scarnici/Getty

Then she got an earful from Bono as Liberty Ross watched on.

Taylor Swift Bono Liberty RossCharley Gallay/Getty

Her pal Sarah Hyland posted this candid shot: “Dance party!! @taylorswift @haileesteinfeld @odeyarush1 #goldenglobes”

Taylor Swift Sarah Hyland Hailee Steinfeldinstagram.com/therealsarahhyland

“She doesn’t need a golden globe. She’s got two! @sofiavergara and her tequila ;)” the actress’ “Modern Family” co-star Sarah Hyland posted.

Sofia Vergara alcohol tequila drinking golden globesinstagram.com/therealsarahhyland

Vergara later tried to steal Jacqueline Bisset’s Golden Globe. “Its mine!!!!!!!mio!!!!!!!!!!”

Heidi Klum photobombed Kaley Cuoco and stylist Tara Swennen.

Heidi klum kaley cuoco@KaleyCuoco / Twitter

Model Miranda Kerr bared almost all and partied with her ex, Orlando Bloom, at the InStyle and Warner Bros. bash in Beverly Hills.

Miranda KerrJason Merritt/Getty


Blogger Jared Eng posted this pic of a dance-off. “Jaime King Epic dance party par deux @cameronmonaghan@jaime_king @izakr #austinswift #goldenglobes”

Jaime King golden globesinstagram.com

And Aaron Paul stayed true to character. “It’s that time. Yeah Bitch. #GoldenGlobes”

Aaron Paul Golden Globesinstagram.com/glassofwhiskey

Lena Dunham posted this shot from her limo. “horizontal in the vehicle.”

Lena Dunham golden globesinstagram.com/lenadunham

And Drew Barrymore ended the night with a big slice of ‘za.

“Post Golden globes pregnant pizza after party !!!!!#waitedallnight #canteatfastenough#mulberrypizzarules”

Drew Barrymore pizzainstagram.com/drewbarrymore

