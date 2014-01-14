The Best Photos From Inside The Golden Globes After-Parties

Stars don’t merely go home after awards shows — they party the night away!

Winners, nominees, and wannabes hit bashes thrown by InStyle and Warner Bros., NBC, FOX, and the Weinstein Company after Sunday’s Golden Globes.

Taylor Swift may have had the most fun last night.

She partied with “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland, Hailee Steinfeld, model/actress Jaime King, and other friends at The Weinstein Company & Netflix’s 2014 Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Then she got an earful from Bono as Liberty Ross watched on.

Her pal Sarah Hyland posted this candid shot: “Dance party!! @taylorswift @haileesteinfeld @odeyarush1 #goldenglobes”

“She doesn’t need a golden globe. She’s got two! @sofiavergara and her tequila ;)” the actress’ “Modern Family” co-star Sarah Hyland posted.

Vergara later tried to steal Jacqueline Bisset’s Golden Globe. “Its mine!!!!!!!mio!!!!!!!!!!”

Heidi Klum photobombed Kaley Cuoco and stylist Tara Swennen.

Model Miranda Kerr bared almost all and partied with her ex, Orlando Bloom, at the InStyle and Warner Bros. bash in Beverly Hills.



Blogger Jared Eng posted this pic of a dance-off. “Jaime King Epic dance party par deux @cameronmonaghan@jaime_king @izakr #austinswift #goldenglobes”

And Aaron Paul stayed true to character. “It’s that time. Yeah Bitch. #GoldenGlobes”

Lena Dunham posted this shot from her limo. “horizontal in the vehicle.”

And Drew Barrymore ended the night with a big slice of ‘za.

“Post Golden globes pregnant pizza after party !!!!!#waitedallnight #canteatfastenough#mulberrypizzarules”

