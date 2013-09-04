Fighter Jets And Helicopters Perform At Russia's International Air Show [PICTURES]

REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva MiG-29 and Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jets fly by a church during Russia’s MAKS air show.

Russia’s biennial International Aviation and Space Airshow, also known as MAKS, kicked off last week, and it’s an impressive show.

The first few days of the show, held near Moscow, were reserved for plane makers and businessmen to display their wares and cut deals.

On Friday, it opened to the public.

While Russian president Vladimir Putin did not make an appearance (an unusual move, according to Pravda), Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was on hand.

More impressive than the politician, however, were the aerobatic flying demonstrations by Russian, Swiss, and Chinese pilots, who took to the skies in an array of fighter jets and military helicopters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.