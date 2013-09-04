Fighter Jets And Helicopters Perform At Russia's International Air Show [PICTURES]

Mig-29 and sukhoi su-27 fighter jets orthodoz church maks russia air showREUTERS/Tatyana MakeyevaMiG-29 and Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jets fly by a church during Russia’s MAKS air show.

Russia’s biennial International Aviation and Space Airshow, also known as MAKS, kicked off last week, and it’s an impressive show.

The first few days of the show, held near Moscow, were reserved for plane makers and businessmen to display their wares and cut deals.

On Friday, it opened to the public.

While Russian president Vladimir Putin did not make an appearance (an unusual move, according to Pravda), Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was on hand.

More impressive than the politician, however, were the aerobatic flying demonstrations by Russian, Swiss, and Chinese pilots, who took to the skies in an array of fighter jets and military helicopters.

Two Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jets, part of the Russian Knights aerobatic team, performed.

The team also included Sukhoi Su-27 jets.

They put on an impressive show.

A boy stopped to watch them fly in formation.

A supersonic Tupolev Tu-144, the Soviet counterpart to the Concorde, was on the scene.

So was an Antonov An-70 transport plane.

A MiG-35 fighter jet touched down after a demonstration flight.

One pilot showed off in an Aero L-39 Albatros jet, developed in Czechoslovakia in the 1960s.

With the sun out, a visitor used a parasol while watching a Mi-17 V-5 helicopter.

Pilots of the Golden Eagles aerobatic team took to the air in Mi-28 military helicopters.

Two men turned their cars into seats for a parking lot lunch break.

Lots of visitors brought cameras, including a snappy dresser in an orange hat.

Two promoters toured the show in more eye-catching outfits.

This Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet cut an impressive figure against a patch of sunlight.

Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev showed up.

He checked out the Sukhoi Superjet 100.

And a flight simulator.

A group of MiG-29 and Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jets flew by an Orthodox church.

Want more planes?

