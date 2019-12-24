The best photos of the decade show some of the most tragic, courageous, and heartwarming moments of the 2010s

- This decade had its share of disaster, war, and unfortunate truths. But it was also filled with heartwarming moments and passionate people enacting change.
- Reuters recently compiled a list of its best photos from the 2010s, and the photo series captures people’s resilience during the dark times, some unforgettable world events, and the bright, heartfelt moments in between.
- Take a look at some of the best photos of the decade.
This decade saw some devastating fires. In 2019, this tree in the Amazon jungle burned as farmers cleared parts of Brazil. Farmers start most of the fires in the Amazon to clear the area for crops and livestock, but in 2019 the rainforest burned at a record rate.
Ricardo Moraes/ReutersThe fires in the Amazon tend to be seasonal burning that farmers do every year.
Source: Business Insider
In the same year, the Notre-Dame Cathedral, a symbol of Paris that dates back to the 13th century, burned as well. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown.
Benoit Tessier/ReutersProsecutors have suggested that a smouldering cigarette might have caused the fire, though the exact cause has not been determined.
Source: Reuters, Business Insider
Two years earlier, a fire started at a protest in Caracas, Venezuela. Here, a protester holds a national flag as a bank branch in a government building burns during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo/ReutersThere were protests in the streets of Caracas from April to July 2017.
Source: PRI
The Philippines saw disaster in 2011 too. Residents sifted through the ruins of their houses after a fire in Makati City. These low-income areas see many fires because homes are made of flammable materials.
Erik de Castro/File Photo/Reuters‘Fire safety and building codes are unheard of’ in this area, Reuters reported.
Tsunamis and typhoons destroyed coastlines this decade. In 2011, a tsunami in Japan killed almost 20,000 people.
Source: Reuters, Business Insider
And in 2013, this Philippine coastal town was devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful typhoons ever recorded.
Source: The Atlantic
In 2010, flood victims tried to escape disaster in Pakistan by grabbing the sidebars of a hovering Army helicopter distributing food supplies. The floods left 14 million people homeless.
Source: Britannica,Reuters
There were droughts this decade too. Here, a lone tree survived near a water trough in New South Wales, Australia, in 2018. Australia’s agricultural production shrank because of the drought.
Source: Reuters
The world also faced hyperinflation this decade. This photo shows the price of a chicken at a mini-market in Caracas, Venezuela, in 2018: 14.6 million bolivars, or $US2.22, a lot for residents of Caracas.
Source: The Guardian
There were wars this decade too. This Kurdistan Workers’ Party fighter standing near a security position in Sinjar, Iraq, in 2015 was fighting the terrorist group ISIS.
This 2017 photo of a man crying as he carries his daughter to Iraqi special forces during a battle in Mosul was considered one of the most powerful Reuters images, taken during the Iraqi-led assault to remove ISIS from its stronghold.
Goran Tomasevic/ReutersThe man and his child were running away from US-led coalition airstrikes that hit the Tahrir district of Mosul.
Source: Reuters
Many people were displaced by conflict in the past 10 years. These people were fleeing violence in Sinjar, Iraq, in 2014.
Rodi Said/File Photo/ReutersYazidi people walking toward the Iraq-Syria border from the Sinjar Mountains.
Source: Reuters
While some were displaced by war, others were displaced by encroachment. Some indigenous tribes in the Amazon think that illegal logging has forced other tribes to move into their areas.
Source: Reuters
This man and child were fleeing poverty and violence in Honduras in 2018, en route to the US. They crossed through the Suchiate River into Mexico from Guatemala.
Adrees Latif/File Photo/ReutersMigrants crossed the river because Mexican federal police officers were blocking the long bridge that connects Mexico to Guatemala.
Source: Business Insider
Some people who were displaced this decade had nowhere to go. This Guatemalan migrant embracing her son was praying for a member of the Mexican National Guard to let them cross into the US.
Jose Luis Gonzalez/ReutersThe soldier said he was only following orders, according to the photographer, who took this photo in July 2019.
Source: Reuters
Others were rescued by Proactiva Open Arms, a charity that helps migrants get from northern Africa to Europe. These migrants came from various countries, but most were from Sudan.
Juan Medina/File Photo/ReutersThese migrants were on an inflatable raft with a broken motor when they were rescued in 2018.
While sexual harassment has always been an issue, people faced consequences this decade — especially celebrities. Here, the film producer Harvey Weinstein is taken to a court in New York in May 2018.
Source: Reuters
This decade wasn’t all bad — it actually brought out the strength of some kids. Here, the environmental activist Greta Thunberg and others from the Youth for Climate Action movement attend the National Assembly in Paris in July 2019.
Philippe Wojazer/File Photo/ReutersIvy-Fleur Boileau, Virgile Mouquet, Adelaide Charlier, and Alicia Arquetoux are French activists with the movement.
Source: Reuters
The activist Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012 for campaigning for girls’ education, signed a copy of her memoir before a launch event in London in 2013.
Source: Time
This decade, people fought for their beliefs. Here, a demonstrator looks directly into the eyes of a riot police officer during a 2016 protest honouring victims of the dictator Augusto Pinochet in Santiago, Chile. This photo went viral after the protest.
Carlos Vera/ReutersSeven police officers were injured and about 49 people were detained during the protest, CNN reported.
Source: Business Insider, CNN
Two years earlier, as people in Hong Kong protested Beijing’s restrictions on democracy, a protester raised his umbrellas in front of tear gas fired by riot police.
Source: Business Insider
This portrait of Kandy Freeman participating in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York in 2017 was considered one of the most beautiful photographs of the year.
And in 2011, anti-government protesters celebrated Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak’s resignation in Cairo. They gathered in Tahrir Square and had a carnival-like celebration.
Source: Reuters
In 2016, demonstrators protested to show London’s solidarity with the European Union after the UK voted to leave the EU.
Source: Business Insider
Some of these photos depicted major world events. This photo of the national-security team in the Situation Room was taken during the mission to kill Osama bin Laden a decade after September 11, 2001.
Source: Business Insider
Other photos were just heartwarming. This photo of first lady Michelle Obama adjusting President Barack Obama’s tie at the White House in 2015 was a delight.
Source: Business Insider
And this photo evoked a similar feeling in 2018 when Britain’s Prince Harry married Meghan Markle.
Source: Business Insider
This photo of a smiling Usain Bolt at the men’s 100-metre semifinals at the 2016 Rio Olympics showed us the fun side of intense competition.
Kai Pfaffenbach/ReutersBolt was the fastest person in the world for almost a decade, until he retired in 2017.
Source: Business Insider
And this photo of France’s men’s soccer team celebrating winning the World Cup against Croatia in Moscow in 2018 was a happy human moment.
Michael Dalder/ReutersFrance’s Ousmane Dembele, Presnel Kimpembe, and Alphonse Areola celebrating the victory.
Source: Reuters
Finally, this image of two cowboys kissing at the International Gay Rodeo Association’s 2015 “Rodeo in the Rock” party in Little Rock, Arkansas, gave us hope for equality.
Source: PBS
