The 18 Best Moments From The World's Biggest Auto Show

REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach The Frankfurt Motor Show is open until September 22.

Last week, journalists flocked to Germany for the

Frankfurt Motor Show— the biggest car show on the planet.

Trying to catch the eye of the media (and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who attended), automakers hired performers, used lasers and smoke machines, offered massage seats, brought in the the Pet Shop Boys, had “booth babes” reveal their cars, and more.

Those gimmicks, plus lots of very cool cars, made for some great moments.

So enjoy the photos, then head over to Frankfurt — the show is open to to the public until September 22.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.