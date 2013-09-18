The 18 Best Moments From The World's Biggest Auto Show

REUTERS/Kai PfaffenbachThe Frankfurt Motor Show is open until September 22.
Last week, journalists flocked to Germany for the
Frankfurt Motor Show— the biggest car show on the planet.
Trying to catch the eye of the media (and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who attended), automakers hired performers, used lasers and smoke machines, offered massage seats, brought in the the Pet Shop Boys, had “booth babes” reveal their cars, and more.
Those gimmicks, plus lots of very cool cars, made for some great moments.
So enjoy the photos, then head over to Frankfurt — the show is open to to the public until September 22.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel took a look at the Audi Quattro Concept, which was named Best in Show by Autoweek.
Alfa Romeo's 4C was one of the sexiest cars at the show, but the brand's return to the US market keeps being pushed back, so interested American buyers will have to wait.
Four people piled into a Smart car -- a rare feat for a brand that has always produced two-seat cars. Too bad the fourjoy concept doesn't have a roof or doors.
Jaguar Director of Design Ian Callum posed with the C-X17. The automaker says the concept indicates how it will design its next wave of vehicles.
The LF-NX Crossover Concept 'explores the potential for a compact crossover,' and came to Frankfurt with two big robots.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.