The 18 Best Moments From The World's Biggest Auto Show

Alex Davies
Frankfurt motor show crowdREUTERS/Kai PfaffenbachThe Frankfurt Motor Show is open until September 22.

Last week, journalists flocked to Germany for the
Frankfurt Motor Show— the biggest car show on the planet.

Trying to catch the eye of the media (and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who attended), automakers hired performers, used lasers and smoke machines, offered massage seats, brought in the the Pet Shop Boys, had “booth babes” reveal their cars, and more.

Those gimmicks, plus lots of very cool cars, made for some great moments.

So enjoy the photos, then head over to Frankfurt — the show is open to to the public until September 22.

Audi made the reveal of the Nanuk Quattro concept car exciting with lasers and smoke.

Ford's Vignale made a more demure entrance.

Mercedes-Benz staged quite the performance before introducing the S-Class coupe concept.

Citroen also hired performers, but the show wasn't quite as flashy.

A 'booth babe' posed with the Opel Monza, the first car to go by that name since the 1980s.

(Source: New York Times)

A visitor checked out the CS75 Mid Size SUV, from Chinese automaker Changan.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel took a look at the Audi Quattro Concept, which was named Best in Show by Autoweek.

(Source: Autoweek)

Alfa Romeo's 4C was one of the sexiest cars at the show, but the brand's return to the US market keeps being pushed back, so interested American buyers will have to wait.

(Source: New York Times)

Volkswagen revealed an ambitious electric car plan at the show, including the new e-Golf.

And it got the Pet Shop Boys to perform.

Visitors could check out how Citroen makes luxury interiors for its cars.

Or relax in a massage chair borrowed from a Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Four people piled into a Smart car -- a rare feat for a brand that has always produced two-seat cars. Too bad the fourjoy concept doesn't have a roof or doors.

Land Rover cut a Range Rover in half to give show-goers a look at what goes into the luxury SUV.

Jaguar Director of Design Ian Callum posed with the C-X17. The automaker says the concept indicates how it will design its next wave of vehicles.

The LF-NX Crossover Concept 'explores the potential for a compact crossover,' and came to Frankfurt with two big robots.

And two ladies revealed the fastest Lamborghini Gallardo ever: the LP 570-4 Squadra Corse.

Want more from Frankfurt?

DON'T MISS: The 18 Coolest Cars At The Frankfurt Motor Show >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.