Skip The Kindle: Here Are The 6 Best Smartphones For Reading E-Books

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

Reading on a Kindle is a wonderful experience because it’s thin, has great battery life, and there’s no light coming out of the device to strain your eyes.But, if you’re looking for an all-in-one device to get some light reading done, smartphones with big high-resolution screens aren’t a bad option.



In fact, you might even forget you’re reading on a cell phone when you’re reading off of these bright, vivid screens.

The Kindle, Nook, and iBooks apps look great on mobile devices, and we even read The Time Machine on our iPhone last year–and it was a reasonably pleasant experience.

Check out our favourite phones with big screens that will make you forget you’re reading a book on a cell phone.

