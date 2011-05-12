Skip The Kindle: Here Are The 6 Best Smartphones For Reading E-Books

Photo: Ellis Hamburger
Reading on a Kindle is a wonderful experience because it’s thin, has great battery life, and there’s no light coming out of the device to strain your eyes.But, if you’re looking for an all-in-one device to get some light reading done, smartphones with big high-resolution screens aren’t a bad option.
In fact, you might even forget you’re reading on a cell phone when you’re reading off of these bright, vivid screens.
The Kindle, Nook, and iBooks apps look great on mobile devices, and we even read The Time Machine on our iPhone last year–and it was a reasonably pleasant experience.
Check out our favourite phones with big screens that will make you forget you’re reading a book on a cell phone.
Everything looks good on the Infuse's 4.5 inch Super AMOLED Plus display, including reading.
Typefaces are sharp, and you can fit a lot of words on each page. It's almost like reading out of one of those pocket travel notebooks you can buy.
Reading looks especially good when you turn on 'sepia' mode as you can see in this picture
$199.99 (Available on May 15)
iBooks and Kindle look amazing on the iPhone 4's high-res Retina, even though the phone's screen isn't as big as those of competitors.
$199.99
The EVO's mammoth 4.3 inch screen is big enough to read books, PDFs, and more.
$199.99
If you're looking for a more normal-sized Android device screen, check out the Nexus S.
It has a bright 4 inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with a unique contoured service that feels nice to use.
$199.99
For the Windows Phone 7 lovers ou there, the HD7 has a monster 4.3 inch screen.
The Kindle app looks great on Windows Phone 7, too.
$99.99
The Thunderbolt is blazingly fast but also has a gorgeous 4.3 inch WVGA TFT screen.
Amazing for looking at just about anything.
$249.99
This phone has an awesome screen, and has hardware buttons at the bottom so you don't accidentally exit while you're reading something.
$299.99
