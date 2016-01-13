We compared the most famous cheesesteaks in the world

We went to South Philadelphia to compare the two most famous cheesesteaks in the world.

As expected of a city famous for a boxing legend, Philadelphia is home to two cheesesteak purveyors — Geno’s and Pat’s — that have been battling it out for the title of best cheesesteak since 1966.

And they are right across the street from each other.

We couldn’t help but notice the drastically contrasting exteriors: Geno’s has flashing lights and neon signs that would be right at home on the Vegas strip, while Pat’s, despite calling itself “Pat’s, King of Steaks,” is a no-frills establishment in a simple, nondescript brick building

First up was Pat’s. The bread was semi-soft and the steak chopped and salted. The cheese whiz, which is what makes a traditional cheesesteak what it is, quickly melted and dripped out the back on first bite. It was good, but there was nothing distinctive about it.

Geno’s bread was soft, but not as spongy as Pat’s. The critical differences were that here the onions were sautéed, and the steak a juicy flank, and not chopped up like at Pat’s, making it harder to eat.

So which is better? See for yourself.

Story and editing by Carl Mueller

