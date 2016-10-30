We tried 3 pharmacy brand mascaras and found the only brand worth buying

The INSIDER Summary:
- We tried three popular mascara brands (CoverGirl, L’Oréal, and Maybelline) sold at drugstores.
- The goal was to find out which gave our lashes the most volume.
Drugstore mascaras often make wild claims like “ten times the volume,” and “millionize your lashes.”
But which brands actually live up to their packaging?
We tested volumizing formulas from three well-known brands — CoverGirl, L’Oréal, and Maybelline — to see which one gave us the most luscious lashes.
Keep scrolling to see our verdict.
Our three contenders: L'Oréal Voluminous Million Lashes, Maybelline Lash Sensational, and CoverGirl Lashblast Volume.
Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER
CoverGirl's brush was also chunky, but the bristles weren't as long and soft. They were shorter and more rubbery.
Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER
Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER
The chunky brush made for easy application, and the formula was just wet enough to slide right on without getting clumpy.
Sophie Claire Hoeller / INSIDER
I managed to leave no residue on my eyelid -- which is unusual for me. The formula added noticeable volume to my lashes.
Sophie Claire Hoeller / INSIDER
Sophie Claire Hoeller / INSIDER
And while it definitely lengthened my lashes (and curled them at the tip), it didn't seem to volumize my lashes like CoverGirl did.
Sophie Claire Hoeller / INSIDER
This was undoubtedly the hardest formula to apply thanks to the oddly-shaped brush and fairly wet formula.
Sophie Claire Hoeller / INSIDER
Sophie Claire Hoeller / INSIDER
It was a tough choice between Maybelline and CoverGirl, but in the end CoverGirl wins. The formula perfectly coated each lash, while also separating and volumizing them.
Sophie Claire Hoeller / INSIDER
