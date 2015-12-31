The 9 best big-screen phones in the world

It seems the world is splitting into two camps: those who like large-screen smartphones, and those who don’t.

Constructing a single list of the best smartphones in 2015 didn’t seem quite adequate, because often shoppers are in the market for either a screen that runs 5.5 – 5.7 inches, or one that’s less than 5 inches. If you’re one of those shoppers, the specs of the iPhone 6S Plus don’t really matter if you are deciding whether to buy an iPhone 6S.

With this in mind, we’ve built a new list of the 9 best phones of 2015 that have large screens, sometimes called “phablets”. These are the phones that provide you with the best value (we took price into account as well, though overall performance and design was weighted higher).

From beautiful powerhouses to slick budget options, these are the best phablets.

(Note: All prices below indicate how much each phone typically costs without a carrier contract. Prices may vary depending on the retailer.)

9. The BlackBerry Priv is perfect for Android fans who miss their old BlackBerry. Blackberry The BlackBerry Priv is the company's first phone that runs the Android operating system. But BlackBerry has stuck partially to its roots by including a slide-out keyboard. If you are nostalgic for the old days of BlackBerry keyboards but love Google's app ecosystem and operating system, this could be a nice compromise. Screen size: 5.43 inches (on the smaller end of phablet screen sizes) Price: $699 8. Motorola's Moto X Pure might be the best value you'll find when shopping for an Android phone. Business Insider / Lisa Eadicicco For $400, the Moto X Pure gives you a super-sharp QHD screen and a 21-megapixel camera. It also runs on a version of Android that's not crowded with bloatware or unnecessary apps, which makes the experience feel more smooth. It's significantly cheaper than Samsung's newest Galaxy phones, and you're getting a similar experience, though it doesn't have a fingerprint sensor. Screen Size: 5.7 inches Price: $399 7. LG's G4 has a gorgeous screen. Antonio Villas-Boas LG's G4 gives you a rich screen and good camera for a reasonable price. One of LG's stylish flagship phones, it comes with a sharp 1440 x 2560 (5.5 inch) screen. It also has a 16MP camera that performs well in low lighting and gives you a lot of settings to play with. If you want a large-screen phone that is highly capable for taking pictures and viewing them, the G4 is a great option. We should warn you, however, that it doesn't have amazing battery life, if that is one of your sticking points. Screen size: 5.5 inches Price: Around $500-600 6. The OnePlus 2 is excellent if you're looking for a large-screened phone that won't cost you too much. OnePlus The 16GB OnePlus 2 sells for $329, while the 64GB edition sells for $389. The phone has a powerful 64-bit processor, a 1080p 5.5-inch screen, a 13-megapixel camera, and a fingerprint sensor. The specs are almost on par with other flagship phones, and it costs much less. Screen size: 5.5 inches Price: $329 4. Google's Nexus 6P is an affordable way to enjoy a pure Android experience. Ben Gilbert / Tech Insider The Nexus 6P is an affordable, large-screened Android phone. Most phones with a big 5.7-inch screen cost around $700, while Google's latest phone is priced at $500. It comes with a lot of the same features you'll find in flagship phones, too, such as a fingerprint scanner, a premium metal design, and a high-resolution screen. If you buy a Nexus phone, you also get the benefit of using a clean version of Android that's not loaded with bloatware and you'll also get Google's Android updates first. The one feature that's always lacking on Google's Nexus phones is its camera, but the company promises that its newest phones have the best cameras they have ever put into a smartphone. Screen size: 5.7 inches Price: Around $500 3. Samsung's Galaxy S6 Edge+ is both beautiful and powerful. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider Samsung's Galaxy S6 Edge+ is a gorgeous phone. Not only is it the best-looking phone Samsung has ever made, but it's arguably the best-looking smartphone period. It's the same size as the Galaxy Note 5, but it doesn't come with a stylus and it has a screen that slightly curves. You'll have to put up with Samsung's version of Android, however, which isn't quite as clean as the pure version found on Google's Nexus lineup. Screen size: 5.7 inches Price: $799 2. Samsung's Galaxy Note 5 is perfect for people looking to get work done on their phone. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider If you're looking for an Android phone with a big screen, the Galaxy Note 5 is probably your best choice. It has a gorgeous display and a great camera, and Samsung's stylus is optimised to work well with its version of Android. For example, pulling the pen out of its holster launches a special menu for apps that work with the stylus. This year's Note is better than ever, especially since Samsung improved its design so that it matches that of the Galaxy S6. You can also write on the screen even if the display is turned off, which makes it easier to quickly jot down notes. But if you don't care about the stylus and have an extra $100 to spend, you might want to take a look at Samsung's Galaxy S6 Edge+. But again, for most people, the curved screen doesn't add enough benefit to justify the price tag. Screen size: 5.7 inches Galaxy Note 5 Price: Around $700 1. If you want a big phone, the iPhone 6S Plus is the best. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider The iPhone 6S Plus is the best large-screened phone you can buy. Although Samsung's newest Galaxy Note 5 is a worthy competitor, the iPhone offers the best mix of hardware, design, and app selection. This year's iPhone 6S Plus is faster than the last, has a better camera and an improved fingerprint scanner, and comes with Apple's new pressure-sensitive technology called '3D Touch.' Screen size: 5.5 inches Price: Around $749 Additional reporting by Lisa Eadicicco.

