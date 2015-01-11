These 15 US Cities Are Driving The Future In 2015

High tech hubs are dominating the US economy, according to new rankings of America’s best performing cities by the Milken Institute.

A whopping 8 out of the top 15 best performing cities are local tech hubs — including the top 6.

Most of the rest are beneficiaries of the oil shale boom.

Milken’s rankings are based on data from both long- and short-term growth in jobs, wages, salaries, and technological output.

