The 15 US Cities That Are Driving The Future

The American economy is being reshaped along the booming industries of technology and energy, according to new rankings of America’s Best Performing Cities by the Milken Institute.

In the 2013 rankings, thirteen cities defined by Milken as tech hubs made it into the top 25, while nine could attribute their impressive growth to the energy industry, notably the shale and natural gas renaissance.

Milken’s ranking is based on data from both long- and short-term growth in jobs, wages, salaries, and technological output.

