Check Out The 13 Best Performing S&P Stocks Of 2010

Looking back at 2010, this has been a positive year to hold stocks overall, with the S&P 500 pulling in a 11.24% return year to date.
But what if you could have made a 95% return? Or a 100% return? Or even a 135% return?
Some individual equities performed that well in 2011.
Note: Stocks reviewed are those in the S&P 500 from the first day of trading, 2010, to December 13.
Data from FinViz.
CEO: Thomas Waechter
Year to date return (through December 13): 68.00%
Detail: The company produces optical cable products used by companies like Verizon. Jim Cramer has been talking up JDSU.
CEO: Eli Harari
Year to date return (through December 13): 72.02%
Detail: Sandisk produces flash memory, the sort of thing used in smartphones and iPods. Demand for the storage medium has surged in 2010.
CEO: Steve Wynn
Year to date return (through December 13): 73.19%
Detail: Wynn Resorts growing in China's Macau market, offsetting weakness in U.S.
CEO: Scott Sheffield
Year to date return (through December 13): 75.05%
Detail: The energy exploration company Pioneer has been on a substantial earnings growth trend since 2007.
CEO: A. Scott Anderson
Year to date return (through December 13): 78.30%
Detail: Zions Bancorporation had a difficult 2009, like many banks, but rebounded in 2010. It's business is located in Texas and the West of the U.S.
CEO: John Mackey
Year to date return (through December 13): 78.36%
Detail: Whole Foods will be added to the NASDAQ 100 on December 20. It has tapped the upscale market in grocery sales.
CEO: Howard Levine
Year to date return (through December 13): 78.88%
Detail: Family Dollar has taken advantage of the low price demands of U.S. consumers. Simultaneously, it beat its Q4 2010 earnings estimates and has reorganized internally, making the company more efficient.
CEO: Stephen Steinour
Year to date return (through December 13): 83.47%
Detail: Another regional bank, Huntington Bancshares operates in the Midwest and has acquired weaker banks in the wake of the financial crisis.
CEO: Edward Mueller
Year to date return (through December 13): 87.15%
Detail: Qwest combined with CenturyLink in 2010. The resulting company is a big high bandwidth player.
CEO: Jeffrey Boyd
Year to date return (through December 13): 88.64%
Detail: Piper Jaffray continues to view Priceline as a top pick, due to its position in the online international travel market.
CEO: Marc Benioff
Year to date return (through December 13): 95.04%
Detail: Salesforce.com has caught on with the cloud computing meme in 2010.
CEO: Paul Sagan
Year to date return (through December 13): 100.00%
Detail: Akamai enjoying the boom associated with delivering online video.
CEO: Theodore Solso
Year to date return (through December 13): 135.36%
Detail: Cummins is an American producer of products associated with energy production. It is expanding facilities internationally, including in Turkey. Barclays is overweight on Cummins.
