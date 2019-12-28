These are the 11 best performing S&P 500 stocks of 2019

Reuters FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

The S&P 500 index is on track to post its biggest yearly gain in two decades, jumping 29% in 2019 as the year brings major gains for nearly all investments.

The index closed at a record high on Thursday, driven higher by Amazon’s “record-breaking” holiday sales and Apple stock’s three-day winning streak.

The S&P 500’s tech stocks are the biggest winners of the year. Of the 11 best performers in the index, seven are members of its information technology sector.

Here are the 11 best performing S&P 500 stocks of 2019, ranked in ascending order.

Visit the Business Insider homepage for more stories.

The S&P 500 is on track to post its biggest yearly gain in two decades, soaring 29% as the December rally caps a winning year for nearly all investments.

The index closed at a new record on Thursday, fuelled by Amazon’s“record-breaking” holiday sales and rising tech stocks. Stocks have rallied through the end of the year as the “phase-one” US-China trade deal and greater Brexit clarity eliminated key sources of market uncertainty.

The S&P 500’s information technology group vastly outperformed other sectors over the last 12 months and is on pace for its biggest yearly gain since 2009. Apple’s80% gain through 2019 and numerous semiconductor stocks’ outperformance has driven the 70-company group to a 48% year-to-date windfall. Of the 11 best performers in the S&P 500, seven are members of the information technology sector.

Here are the 11 best performing S&P 500 stocks in 2019, ranked in ascending order. Data is as of 12:00 p.m. December 27.

11. Arconic

Performance: up 84.6%

Market cap: $US14 billion

10. Leidos Holdings

Performance: up 85.8%

Market cap: $US14 billion

9. Applied Materials

Performance: up 87%

Market cap: $US57 billion

8. Xerox

Performance: up 90%

Market cap: $US8 billion

7. Copart

Performance: up 90.9%

Market cap: $US21 billion

6. Chipotle

Performance: up 94.1%

Market cap: $US23 billion

5. Qorvo

Performance: up 92.8%

Market cap: $US14 billion

4. Target

Performance: up 94.9%

Market cap: $US66 billion

3. KLA

Performance: up 98.6%

Market cap: $US28 billion

2. Lam Research

Performance: up 116.3%

Market cap: $US43 billion

1. Advanced Micro Devices

Performance: up 150.7%

Market cap: $US53 billion



Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:







Traders looking to bet against Aramco will have to get creative about finding shares to short









Banks accepted only a portion of a massive liquidity injection the Fed just put on offer









Seattle’s tech scene raised a record $US3.51 billion in funding in 2019 – here are the 18 hottest Seattle enterprise startups that investors say to watch in 2020





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.