The S&P 500 is on pace for its best year since 2013. Here's a ranking of how each sector has performed in 2019.

- The S&P 500 surged to new highs in 2019, driven by waning recession fears, positive earnings reports, and a trio of Federal Reserve rate cuts.
- Only one sector, energy, posted single-digit growth this year, with all 10 other categories rising at least 15%.
- Here how each sector of the S&P 500 performed this year, ranked in ascending order.
The S&P 500 is up roughly 25% this year, down slightly after posting record highs throughout the fall. That puts it on pace for its best year since 2013.
The US stock benchmark was boosted by three Federal Reserve rate cuts, strong earnings results, and better-than-expected economic data following the summer’s heightened recession fears. The Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq Composite also notched all-time highs in recent months.
The index’s energy sector was the only group to post single-digit growth in 2019, with all others soaring at least 15%.
Here’s how each sector of the S&P 500 performed this year, ranked in ascending order. Performance is as of 2 p.m. ET on December 10.
11. Energy
Performance: 3%
Highest-weighted holding:
Exxon Mobil
10. Healthcare
Performance: 15.2%
Highest-weighted holding:
Johnson & Johnson
9. Materials
Performance: 17.9%
Highest-weighted holding:
Linde
8. Utilities
Performance: 18.4%
Highest-weighted holding:
NextEra Energy
7. Consumer discretionary
Performance: 22%
Highest-weighted holding:
Amazon
6. Consumer staples
Performance: 22.5%
Highest-weight component:
Proctor & Gamble
5. Real estate
Performance: 23.1%
Highest-weighted holding:
American Tower
4. Industrials
Performance: 25.3%
Highest-weighted holding:
Boeing
3. Financials
Performance: 26.8%
Highest-weighted holding:
Berkshire Hathaway Class B
2. Communication services
Performance: 28.7%
Highest-weighted holding:
Facebook
1. Information technology
Performance: 40.9%
Highest-weighted holding:
Microsoft
