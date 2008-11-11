Best Performing Newsletter Lately? The Astrology One

So not surprised.



Marketwatch: Over the year to date through October, Crawford Perspectives is up a breathtaking 36% by Hulbert Financial Digest count, vs. negative 32.94% for the dividend-reinvested Dow Jones Wilshire 5000.

Over the past 12 months, Crawford is up 6% vs. negative 36.3% for the total return DJ-Wilshire 5000.

…Over the past five years, the Crawford letter has achieved an annualized gain of 3.1%, vs. 0.8% annualized for the total return DJ-W.

But over the entire period that the HFD has monitored Crawford, the letter has achieved only a 4.7% annualized gain, vs. 8.8% annualized for the total return DJ-W 5000.

This is because, every once in a while, Crawford’s hot hand turns into a cold claw.For example, Crawford was one the 10 worst-performing [news]letters of 2006.

The description of the newsletter, from is Website: Crawford Perspectives is a financial markets advisory service utilising technical analysis and planetary cycles research to determine effective market-timing strategy.

