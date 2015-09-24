THE SOCIAL 50: The best people on the internet right now

Youtube

Megan Amram was a Twitter pioneer in its infant days alongside funny man Rob Delaney, whom she credits as a staunch early supporter of her jokes.

Her surreal comedic voice comes from consistently channeling a persona 'devoid of sex or gender,' Amram said. Now, she deems her craft as 'overtly feminist' and she mainly touches upon 'issues of sexism and stereotypes about women.'

In the last few years, Megan's career has transcended Twitter's character limit.

She was poached by 'Parks and Recreation' showrunner and creator Mike Schur to write for the cult comedy, she's written a faux textbook, 'Science...For Her!' which accurately satirizes women's lifestyle magazines, and now she writes, produces, and hosts the web series 'Experimenting with Megan Amram' via Amy Poehler's Smart Girls. Oh, and she's also writing for this season of 'Silicon Valley.'

Somehow, Amram isn't too busy to tweet ... or write for herself. Some of her most poignant work resides on her Tumblr with standout personal essays about the anniversary of 9/11 and an homage to her mother.

'The essays have come very organically from my strongest feelings,' Amram said. 'So many longform things feel redundant to me, so I'm trying to only write something when I think my perspective is unique enough to merit a new essay.'

Amram has her heart set on more creative opportunities including writing her own scripts for potential projects between gigs.

'Hopefully (those will) turn into something someday,' Amram said. 'Or not! I'm fine to keep writing tweets about butts.'