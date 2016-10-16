10 incredible penthouses you can rent on your next international holiday

The INSIDER Summary:
- These 10 luxurious penthouses can be rented as vacation homes through TripAdvisor.
- They’re located all over the world and offer incredible amenities.
Nowadays, the thought of renting a hotel room rather than a home seems almost outdated. But you can take it to the next level by not only renting a home, but by renting a luxurious penthouse.
Below are 10 incredible penthouses you can rent through TripAdvisor’s vacation rental service.
From Miami Beach, Florida, to Zermatt, Switzerland, these stunning homes span the globe and offer amenities like rooftop pools and personal saunas.
The glass-rimmed pool on the terrace of the Aqua Villa Penthouse offers unparalleled views of the beach and both Lion's Head and Table Mountain. There's also a bar and gas barbecue for entertaining outside, and a chef's kitchen for cooking indoors.
This two-level penthouse is the epitome of ski in, ski out, providing guests with a private key for access to ski lifts in the area. The house itself features handmade wooden furniture, a gorgeous birds-eye views of Zermatt, and a sauna for après ski.
Guests staying in this two-level penthouse can choose to eat indoors or outdoors. The master suite bedroom opens onto a private terrace, which boasts panoramic views of the city. Plus you'll be an easy two minute walk from the beach.
This opulent apartment has four bedrooms and sleeps eight, making it ideal for large groups. The living room is filled with red statement furniture, a classic dining table, and a spiral staircase.
This penthouse was home to the Kardashians in 'Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami.' Ocean views are everywhere, and if you're not a fan of the beach, you can head to the 2,000-square-foot private rooftop terrace that includes a saltwater pool, Jacuzzi, and open terraces.
With enough room to sleep 10, this penthouse is located in the heart of Reykjavik, featuring breathtaking views of both the mountains and the city itself. The fully-equipped kitchen is perfect for cooking large group meals.
This penthouse in the center of Rome is a reflection of the city itself: a blend of old and new. There are classic wooden planks in the art-filled attic and impressive kitchen, whereas the bathroom is slightly more modern, but no less luxurious. Guests can enjoy meals on the quaint terrace overlooking the city.
Featuring a sleek design and an infinity pool that sits 500 feet above Sin City, this penthouse is a great way to live it up in Vegas.
The Averi Penthouse features unique wood-paneled architecture on the outside, and an open floor plan on the inside. There are balconies with skyline views and bedrooms with wall to wall windows.
Guests will look out onto the Space Needle and Elliot Bay from this penthouse, which sits right in the middle of Seattle. With its muted colours, plasma TVs, and comfy king beds -- plus access to a pool, hot tub, sauna, and gym -- this is the ultimate place for relaxation.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.