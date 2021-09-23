Here are the top picks from the Penfolds 2021 range, according to a wine expert

Image: Facebook / Penfolds

Penfolds has been the last word in fine wine for decades — particularly for shiraz and cabernet sauvignon — perfecting their craft since 1844. Their Penfolds 2021 Collection was released in July, earlier this year, which also coincided with the 70th anniversary of their flagship Grange.

With so many years worth of wine behind them, and vintages in the 2021 collection that span half a decade — how are you supposed to pick a bottle, particularly when you’re paying luxe prices?

To help you, we’ve called in an expert. Angus Hughson is the Founder of Winepilot and a wine writer for The Australian and Gourmet Traveller Wine. He’s shared his tops picks for this year’s Penfolds collection.

The Best Cabernet Sauvignon

“It has been a good year for Cabernet Sauvignon at Penfolds,” Angus explained. “While the 2019 Bin 707 is quite remarkable at $650, the best value by far is the Penfolds Bin 407, also from 2019.

“Made with fruit from five different regions, it’s one the best 407s in recent memory. There is a delicious approachability and charm to this wine with surprising elegance. The low tannin style makes it best suited to enjoy over the next five to eight years.”

The Best Shiraz

“Shiraz is still king at Penfolds and this year’s releases included a whole suite of exceptional wines. From the monumental 2017 Grange to the blockbusting 2019 Bin 150 Marananga Shiraz.

“However, the pick in terms of value and style is the 2018 St Henri. It’s a beautifully seamless South Australian Shiraz with the finest lacy tannins plus an almost hypnotic and irresistible beauty. It is a great vintage and bodes very well for the release of the 2018 Grange next year.”

The Best Pinot Noir

“Pinot Noir is a work in progress at Penfolds. They source fruit from the cool climate regions of Tasmania, Henty and the Adelaide Hills to craft a bright and gently fragrant wine with red cherry and cranberry aromas before a fleshy and ripe palate. The 2020 Bin 23 from the Penfolds 2021 range is a wine made for a good time, not a long time.”

The Best Chardonnay

“One of the great strengths now of the Penfolds range is their chardonnay program, headed by Kim Schroeter.

“Their top-of-the-range 2019 Yattarna Chardonnay made with fruit from Tasmania, Tumbarumba and the Adelaide Hills is an exceptional Australian example of the variety, although perhaps not up to their 2018 release.

“Piercing aromas of citrus fruits are lifted by smoky lees and fine French oak. The overall impression is one of youth and purity with a streamlined palate which shows exceptional breadth of fruit in a modern, elegant Australian style.”

The Best Riesling

“2021 was an exceptional vintage for South Australian Riesling and Penfolds have delivered with their Bin 51, which is built for the cellar.

“It’s a bright, fragrant yet reserved aromatic style that beautifully showcases the cooler Eden Valley climate. It is beautifully balanced and is one of the best releases under this label.”

So there you have it, hot tips for the Penfolds 2021 Collection, including some to sip now and others to add to your collection for later.