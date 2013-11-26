11 Best Apps For Buying Stuff With Your Phone

With the holidays quickly approaching, more sales are starting to sprout up in preparation for the shopping frenzy.
Fortunately, there is an app for that. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday approaching fast, we’ve compiled a list of apps that will make it easy for you to find all of the latest deals and discounts while managing your spending.
These apps which are suitable for any platform will prove to be invaluable when shopping for the holidays. From Square which can speed up the purchasing process while crowds of customers swarm you at the register to Google Wallet which can prevent you from overspending on unnecessary gadgets.
This app, made by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, syncs all your essential financial information into one hub. It enables customers to then seek out and purchase various items from merchants. This is how it works. The app will utilise a GPS to scan the surrounding area and find merchants that are registered. Once that shop is discovered, the function tells the store owner you are there. After you find what you're looking for, travel up to the register and pay without even taking out your credit card.
Price: Free
Similar to Square, Intuit syncs up with a card reader to help make purchases happen quickly and efficiently. The app incorporates Bluetooth & PIN card reader to ensure payments are processed over a secure connection as well. For merchants, customer's data is housed safely in the database Intuit allows you to build. Transaction history appears after purchases to add to your records.
Price: Free
Google Wallet forces you to leave your credit cards behind. The app offers an excellent interface to help users incorporate their credit card information as well as your loyalty cards to access rebates and deals. The Android alternative has a special feature. Customers can pay over NFC!
Price: Free
PayPal has recieved a tremendous overhaul which is why this app is so valuable for making payments. With this app, you can send and request money when you need it. Most local merchants accept Paypal now so bring your phone when shopping. The payment process is fairly straight-forward after you set up an account.
Price: Free
The first online shopping app has a great app to manage your funds and shop for items on your phone. A quick and easy check out process makes shopping so simple and easy.
Price: Free
Lemon Wallet operates the same way as Google Wallet. The app can backup all of your information. You have nothing to fear if you lose a card because Lemon will remember it for you.
Price: Free
