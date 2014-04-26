The 10 Best-Paying Jobs In America

CEOs are known for pulling in a pretty penny. But doctors make even more.

That’s right: On average, those sporting scrubs and stethoscopes bring home fatter paychecks than those donning suits and ties, according to the latest Bureau of Labour Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates survey.

The survey, which reflects May 2013 salary and employment data gathered from more than one million businesses, found that nine of the nation’s 10 highest-paying occupations are in the medical field.

The best-paying job of all: anesthesiologist. On average, the 30,200 anesthesiologists in the U.S. earn $US113 an hour, for a mean annual salary of $US235,070.

According to the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), these medical doctors are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of patients before, during, and after surgery.

In the U.S., they’re required to complete a four-year undergraduate college degree, four years of medical school, and a four-year anesthesiology residency program. Most anesthesiologists become board certified, and many complete an additional fellowship year of specialty training.

A 2014 physician compensation report by Medscape found that nearly 80% of anesthesiologists spend 40 hours or more per week with patients.

Here’s the full list of America’s 10 highest-paying jobs, according to the BLS:

1. Anesthesiologist

Mean annual pay: $US235,070

2. Surgeons

Mean annual pay: $US233,150

3. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

Mean annual pay: $US218,960

4. Obstetricians and Gynecologists

Mean annual pay: $US212,570

5. Orthodontists

Mean annual pay: $US196,270

6. General Internist

Mean annual pay: $US188,440

7. Physicians and Surgeons (all other)

Mean annual pay: $US187,200

8. Family and General Practitioners

Mean annual pay: $US183,940

9. Psychiatrists

Mean annual pay: $US182,660

10. Chief Executives

Mean annual pay: $US178,400

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.