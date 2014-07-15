The 15 Best-Paying Jobs For Young Professionals

Two months ago, the class of 2014 left the gates of their beloved alma maters. Fortunately for them, there are some great-paying jobs they can pursue.

With help from Payscale, the creator of the world’s largest database of individual compensation profiles, containing more than 40 million today, Business Insider found 15 of the highest-paying jobs for young professionals with a bachelor’s degree.

The numbers are based on median pay, which includes base annual salary or hourly wage, bonuses, profit sharing, tips, commissions, and other forms of cash earnings, for workers with two years of experience or less, who shared salary data on the Payscale site.

The data shows that electrical engineer is the the best-paying profession for new graduates. This job leads the pack with a median pay of $US61,400 for those just out of school.

Is your job on the list? Here are the 15 top-paying jobs for young professionals.

