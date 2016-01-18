17 of the highest-paying consulting firms for new graduates

Top consulting firms attract top talent, and top talent gets paid very competitively.

Consulting-industry resource Management Consulted looked at 2016 compensation data from 17 prestigious consulting companies to find out which ones pay top candidates the most right out of college. To determine these figures, they culled through data from clients, spoke with industry insiders, and pored over real offer letters from readers.

Management Consulted found that new hires in management consulting positions can earn as much as $80,000-$100,000 in total compensation their first year out of undergrad. They cautioned though that these figures represent maximum salary packages, not average compensation — typically only the top employees receive the full amount, with average and below-average employees earning significantly less.

Here are 17 of the top-paying consulting firms for new grads, ranked below by total compensation:

Total compensation: Up to $110,000



Base salary: $90,000

Signing bonus: $10,000

Performance bonus: Up to $10,000

Total compensation: Up to $108,000

Base salary: $75,000

Signing bonus: $5,000

Relocation: $2,000-$8,000

Performance bonus: Up to $16,500

Total compensation: Up to $107,000

Base salary: $75,000

Signing bonus: $5,000

Relocation: $2,000-$9,000

Performance bonus: Up to $18,000

Total compensation: Up to $105,000



Base salary: $80,000

Signing bonus: $5,000

Relocation: $2,000-$8,000

Performance bonus: Up to $12,000

Total compensation: Up to $101,250

Base salary: $75,000

Signing bonus: $10,000

Relocation: $2,000-$5,000

Performance bonus: Up to $11,250

Total compensation: Up to $100,600

Base salary: $73,000

Signing bonus: $5,000

Relocation: $5,000-$8,000

Performance bonus: Up to $14,600

Total compensation: Up to $100,000



Base salary: $75,000

Signing bonus: $10,000

Performance bonus: Up to $15,000 (20% base for first year; up to 40% of base for second years)

Total compensation: Up to $97,600

Base salary: $73,000

Signing bonus: $7,500

Relocation: $2,000-$9,000

Performance bonus: Up to $14,600

Total compensation: Up to $96,250

Base salary: $65,000

Signing bonus: $5,000

Relocation: $5,000-$10,000

Performance bonus: Up to $9,750

Total compensation: Up to $95,950

Base salary: $73,000

Signing bonus: $5,000-$10,000

Relocation: $2,000

Performance bonus: Up to $10,950

Total compensation: Up to $94,500

Base salary: $75,000

Signing bonus: $10,000

Relocation: $2,000

Performance bonus: Up to $7,500

Total compensation: Up to $94,000

Base salary: $75,000

Signing bonus: $7,000

Relocation: $3,000

Performance bonus: Up to $9,000

Total compensation: Up to $80,000

Base salary: $72,000

Signing bonus: $5,000

Relocation: $1,000

Performance bonus: Up to $2,000

Total compensation: Up to $78,000

Base salary: $62,000

Signing bonus: $5,000

Relocation: $1,000

Performance bonus: Up to $10,000

Total compensation: Up to $77,700



Base salary: $62,000

Signing bonus: $5,500

Relocation: $4,000

Performance bonus: Up to $6,200

Total compensation: Up to $75,000

Base salary: $65,000

Signing bonus: Rare

Relocation: $2,000

Performance bonus: Up to $8,000

Total compensation: $67,000 + overtime

Base salary: $62,000

Signing bonus: $3,000

Relocation: $2,000

Performance bonus: No bonus; instead, paid time and a half for every hour over 40/week

