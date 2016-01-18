17 of the highest-paying consulting firms for new graduates

Melissa Stanger
DeloitteWikimedia Commons

Top consulting firms attract top talent, and top talent gets paid very competitively.

Consulting-industry resource Management Consulted looked at 2016 compensation data from 17 prestigious consulting companies to find out which ones pay top candidates the most right out of college. To determine these figures, they culled through data from clients, spoke with industry insiders, and pored over real offer letters from readers.

Management Consulted found that new hires in management consulting positions can earn as much as $80,000-$100,000 in total compensation their first year out of undergrad. They cautioned though that these figures represent maximum salary packages, not average compensation — typically only the top employees receive the full amount, with average and below-average employees earning significantly less.

Here are 17 of the top-paying consulting firms for new grads, ranked below by total compensation:

1. Parthenon-EY

Total compensation: Up to $110,000

Base salary: $90,000
Signing bonus: $10,000
Performance bonus: Up to $10,000

2. Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Total compensation: Up to $108,000

Base salary: $75,000
Signing bonus: $5,000
Relocation: $2,000-$8,000

Performance bonus: Up to $16,500

3. McKinsey & Company

Total compensation: Up to $107,000

Base salary: $75,000
Signing bonus: $5,000
Relocation: $2,000-$9,000
Performance bonus: Up to $18,000

4. Bain & Company

Total compensation: Up to $105,000

Base salary: $80,000
Signing bonus: $5,000
Relocation: $2,000-$8,000

Performance bonus: Up to $12,000

5. Deloitte

Total compensation: Up to $101,250

Base salary: $75,000
Signing bonus: $10,000
Relocation: $2,000-$5,000
Performance bonus: Up to $11,250

6. Strategy&

Total compensation: Up to $100,600

Base salary: $73,000
Signing bonus: $5,000
Relocation: $5,000-$8,000

Performance bonus: Up to $14,600

7. Oliver Wyman

Total compensation: Up to $100,000

Base salary: $75,000
Signing bonus: $10,000
Performance bonus: Up to $15,000 (20% base for first year; up to 40% of base for second years)

8. L.E.K.

Total compensation: Up to $97,600

Base salary: $73,000
Signing bonus: $7,500
Relocation: $2,000-$9,000

Performance bonus: Up to $14,600

9. A.T. Kearney

Total compensation: Up to $96,250

Base salary: $65,000
Signing bonus: $5,000
Relocation: $5,000-$10,000

Performance bonus: Up to $9,750

10. PwC

Total compensation: Up to $95,950

Base salary: $73,000
Signing bonus: $5,000-$10,000
Relocation: $2,000

Performance bonus: Up to $10,950

11. Accenture Consulting

Total compensation: Up to $94,500

Base salary: $75,000
Signing bonus: $10,000
Relocation: $2,000

Performance bonus: Up to $7,500

12. IBM Global Business Services

Total compensation: Up to $94,000

Base salary: $75,000
Signing bonus: $7,000
Relocation: $3,000

Performance bonus: Up to $9,000

13. EY

Total compensation: Up to $80,000

Base salary: $72,000
Signing bonus: $5,000
Relocation: $1,000

Performance bonus: Up to $2,000

14. FTI Consulting

Total compensation: Up to $78,000

Base salary: $62,000
Signing bonus: $5,000
Relocation: $1,000

Performance bonus: Up to $10,000

15. ZS Associates

Total compensation: Up to $77,700

Base salary: $62,000
Signing bonus: $5,500
Relocation: $4,000

Performance bonus: Up to $6,200

16. KPMG

Total compensation: Up to $75,000

Base salary: $65,000
Signing bonus: Rare
Relocation: $2,000

Performance bonus: Up to $8,000

17. Mercer

Total compensation: $67,000 + overtime

Base salary: $62,000
Signing bonus: $3,000
Relocation: $2,000

Performance bonus: No bonus; instead, paid time and a half for every hour over 40/week

NOW WATCH: Business dining etiquette rules every professional should know

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.