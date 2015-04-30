The 30 best-paying companies in America

Some companies are better at shelling out the big bucks than others.

To find the best-paying employers in America, we looked at Business Insider’s latest list of the 50 best companies to work for. Semiconductors company Broadcom topped the list, with an experienced median pay of $US136,000 after five years.

The list is based on exclusive data from employer-information website PayScale, which surveyed employees in the US who work at companies that appeared on the 2014 Fortune 500 list.

PayScale calculated scores for each company using six criteria: high job satisfaction, low job stress, ability to telecommute, high job meaning, experienced median pay/total cash compensation, and salary delta. We double-weighted pay to emphasise the importance of companies that compensate their employees well. (Read the full methodology here.)

Here are the 30 highest-paying companies in America:

NOW WATCH: Here are the 11 best companies to work for in the US



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.