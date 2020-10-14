The top 25 best-paying big companies of 2020, according to employees

REUTERS/Yves Herman Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, also ranked highly by female employees and BIPOC employees, according to Comparably’s other recent surveys.

Careers website Comparably surveyed some 10 million workers in the US to get a sense of which companies pay their workers well.

Employees were asked questions like “Do you believe you’re paid fairly?” and “How often do you get a raise?”

Companies were then ranked based on the number of positive responses.

Google took the top spot, followed by Facebook and Microsoft.

View the full report here.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Feeling like you’re being paid fairly is important. It builds trust and loyalty with one’s employer and makes you feel valued.

But with salary data often considered a taboo topic to discuss openly among colleagues and friends, how can you tell which companies pay well? To find out, careers website Comparably surveyed 10 million American workers at large companies (companies with more than 500 people) to get a sense of which companies pay their workers well, according to workers themselves.

They were asked questions like “Do you believe you’re paid fairly?” and “How often do you get a raise?” Their answers were then ranked in a scoring system.

Here are the top 25 large employers where employees report feeling good about their pay, ranked in ascending order of positive scores. You can view the full list of companies here.

25. Luxoft is an IT company that works globally to provide customers with software development, product engineering, and consulting services.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: New York, NY

Industry: Information technology and services

Employee quote on compensation: “My compensation package helps me to focus on the right things and keep myself in shape.”

24. GitLab is a DevOps platform built from the ground up as a single application for all stages of the DevOps life cycle.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: San Francisco

Industry: Information technology and services

Employee quote on compensation: “It’s simply fair and I can always discuss it if I feel I need adjustment.”

23. Medela provides mums and professionals with breast pumps, products, support, and information to help them reach their breastfeeding goals.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: McHenry, IL

Industry: Medical devices

Employee quote on compensation: “The best part about our compensation package is that not only do I have a 401(k) that my company contributes to but I have a pension plan that has been fully funded by the company.”

22. Insight Global provides long-term, short-term, temporary-to-permanent, placement staffing, and enhanced staffing services.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Atlanta

Industry: Staffing and recruiting

Employee quote on compensation: “I believe a lot of thought went into my compensation. It shows that they care about me as a person.”

21. Trimble develops positioning technology solutions for surveying, construction, agriculture, public safety, and mapping purposes.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Sunnyvale, CA

Industry: Computer software

Employee quote on compensation: “Coverage for my family in terms of healthcare, life insurance, and income protection.”

20. Workfront providers cloud-based enterprise work management solutions for enterprise teams.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Lehi, UT

Industry: Computer software

Employee quote on compensation: “Workfront not only offers unlimited vacation but our leaders actively support and expect us to take time off.”

19. Qualtrics is a single system of record for all experience data, managing customer, product, employee, and brand experiences on one platform.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Provo, UT

Industry: Computer software

Employee quote on compensation: “We get an experience bonus of $US1500 that we can use to take a vacation, learn piano, really whatever experience you want to have every year.”

18. Bell is an aerospace manufacturer.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Fort Worth, TX

Industry: Aviation and aerospace

Employee quote on compensation: “My compensation including incentive mechanism is really attractive compared to my peer group across all industries. There’s no question that my education was worth it here.”

17. Sage is a management software company that develops and markets accounting software for small and medium businesses.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Atlanta

Industry: Computer software

Employee quote on compensation: “Sage splits our bonus payout 50-50: 50% is based on my personal performance, while the other half on company performance. This structure empowers me to perform at my best regardless of market and economic conditions.”

16. T-Mobile is a wireless network operator.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Bellevue, WA

Industry: Telecommunications

Employee quote on compensation: “It’s comprehensive and includes many important benefits for saving and retirement and sharing in our successes that other employers don’t offer unless you’re in the C-suite.”

15. Verizon Wireless is a telecommunications company that offers wireless products and services.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Basking Ridge, NJ

Industry: Telecommunications

Employee quote on compensation: “I am able to do what I love and get paid amazingly for it. My benefits are bar none amazing.”

14. LinkedIn is a professional networking site that allows its members to create business connections, search jobs, and find potential clients.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Sunnyvale, CA

Industry: Internet

Employee quote on compensation: “No insurance premiums for workers. The fact that PTO and sick pay are separate is awesome!”

13. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) is a provider of human resources management software and services.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Roseland, NJ

Industry: HR management software

Employee quote on compensation: “I love that we get paid time off to volunteer and give back to our community.”

12. Farmers Insurance provides home, auto, commercial and life insurances, and financial services.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Woodland Hills, CA

Industry: Insurance

Employee quote on compensation: “Farmers has adopted paid family leave and adoption assistance and has generous PTO.”

11. Thomson Reuters delivers critical information from the financial, legal, accounting, intellectual property, science, and media markets.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: New York, NY

Industry: Information technology & services

Employee quote on compensation: “Generous PTO, parental leave, and the company added Juneteenth and additional COVID PTO days before other companies were doing so.”

10. SBA Communications is an independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Boca Raton, FL

Industry: Telecommunications

Employee quote on compensation: “The company strives to benchmark against other companies and allows all employees to have ownership.”

9. Netflix is a streaming entertainment service company, which provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Los Gatos, CA

Industry: Entertainment

Employee quote on compensation: “Incredible medical benefits, free breakfast and lunch, wellness incentives, ease of experience.”

8. Apple is a multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics, personal computers, and software.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Cupertino, CA

Industry: Consumer electronics

Employee quote on compensation: “Apple offers the most affordable health benefits of any company I’ve worked for. They offer employees the opportunity to buy discounted stocks and benefits starting on day one.”

7. RingCentral is a publicly-traded provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions for businesses. The company is considered the leader in unified communications as a service in terms of revenue and subscriber seats.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Belmont, CA

Industry: Computer software

Employee quote on compensation: “The company has recently added the electricity subsidy that compensate the expense of extra electricity now that we are working from home. Overall I am satisfied with every part of my compensation.”

6. UiPath designs and develops robotic process automation and artificial intelligence software.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: New York, NY

Industry: AI software

Employee quote on compensation: “I believe my compensation was determined based on my skills and the contribution I make to the company, as opposed to just being fixed to years of experience/seniority/etc. For me, this is a fair way of encouraging people to perform at their best.”

5. Amazon is an international e-commerce website for consumers, sellers, and content creators.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Seattle, WA

Industry: E-commerce and cloud computing

Employee quote on compensation: “The stock RSUs are great. Given its track record it is undoubtedly the best investment vehicle of the last 10 years.”

4. Zoom Video Communications is an American communications technology company that provides video conferencing and online chat services through a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: San Jose, CA

Industry: Information technology and services

Employee quote on compensation: “You are actually paid what you are worth.”

3. Microsoft is a multinational technology company that develops, manufactures, licenses, supports, and sells computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Redmond, WA

Industry: Computer software

Employee quote on compensation: “The compensation package is very good. The fact that the stock increased 3x in 3 years makes it even more interesting to work for Microsoft.”

2. Facebook is an online social networking service that enables its users to connect with friends and family.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Menlo Park, CA

Industry: Technology

Employee quote on compensation: “The best parts of our compensation package are the benefits.”

1. Google is a multinational corporation that specialises in internet-related services and products.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Mountain View, CA

Industry: Internet cloud computing

Employee quote on compensation: “Respect and recognition. Things like perks, free food, good work space, healthy and happy working conditions, employee recognition, and rewards… I could go and on.”

Read the full list here:

Comparably

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.