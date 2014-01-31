The 13 Top-Paying Cities In America For Tech Workers

Silicon Valley isn’t the only place where prospects in tech are booming.

Average salaries of tech workers topped $US90,000 in 13 cities across America last year, according to a new report from jobs database Dice.com. Meanwhile, the average salary for tech workers nationwide rose to $US87,811 in 2013, an increase of more than $US2,000 from the previous year.

“All companies are becoming tech companies,” says Shravan Goli, president of Dice, which analysed responses from more than 17,000 employed tech professionals in its latest report. “Industries like retail, commerce, or even publishing are all investing in technology and looking to create that competitive edge by taking advantage of the data that’s in front of them.”

Not surprisingly, Silicon Valley remains the most prosperous metropolitan area for tech workers, who earned on average $US108,603 in 2013. That marked a 7.2% increase from the previous year. The No. 2 spot went to Baltimore/Washington D.C., while Atlanta, Ga., and Charlotte, N.C., cracked the $US90,000 threshold for the first time.

Of the 13 top-paying cities, nine saw year-over-year increases in the average annual salary of tech employees, something Goli said is in line with the general trend of growth in the sector.

With that in mind, here are the best-paying metro areas for tech workers:

1. Silicon Valley

Average 2013 salary: $US108,603

Change from 2012: Increase of 7.2%, or $US7,325

2. Baltimore/Washington D.C.

Average 2013 salary: $US97,588

Change from 2012: Decrease of 0.3%, or $US306

3. Los Angeles

Average 2013 salary: $US95,815

Change from 2012: Increase of 3.6%, or $US3,317

4. Seattle

Average 2013 salary: $US95,048

Change from 2012: Increase of 0.8%, or $US713

5. Boston

Average 2013 salary: $US94,531

Change from 2012: Decrease of 0.2%, or $US211

6. New York

Average 2013 salary: $US93,915

Change from 2012: Increase of 4.7%, or $US4,246

7. Denver

Average 2013 salary: $US93,915

Change from 2012: Increase of 3.1%, or $US2,765

8. Houston

Average 2013 salary: $US92,475

Change from 2012: Decrease of 1.8%, or $US1,711

9. Philadelphia

Average 2013 salary: $US92,138

Change from 2012: Increase of 7.5%, or $US6,466

10. Austin

Average 2013 salary: $US91,994

Change from 2012: Increase of 2.6%, or $US2,313

11. San Diego

Average 2013 salary: $US90,849

Change from 2012: Decrease of 6.7%, or $US6,479

12. Atlanta

Average 2013 salary: $US90,474

Change from 2012: Increase of 3.3%, or $US2,918

13. Charlotte

Average 2013 salary: $US90,352

Change from 2012: Increase of 4.7%, or $US4,038

