The most powerful passports in the world in 2020, ranked

gnohz/Shutterstock Singapore, which ranked as the second best place to hold a passport from in 2020, tied for first place last year.

The Henley Passport Index, an annual ranking of the most powerful passports in the world based on how many countries the holder can enter without a visa, was just released.

Japan secured the top spot with access to 191 countries this year, a position it previously shared with Singapore.

Asia dominated the list, with Singapore landing in the No. 2 spot while South Korea tied with Germany for No. 3.

A US passport provides access to 183 countries in 2020, giving it an eighth place ranking. Passports from 16 other countries provide better access than the US. The country is also slipping in rank – last year it placed sixth.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A passport from Japan opens more doors than a passport from anywhere else in the world, according to the newly released Henley Passport Index.

The index is an annual power ranking of passports determined by the total number of countries a passport holder can enter without a visa.

A Japanese passport promises uncomplicated travel to 191 other countries. In 2019, the passport promised access to 189 countries and tied with Singapore’s passport for the world’s most desirable travel document.

Singapore maintained access to 189 countries and placed second this year, followed closely by South Korea and Germany with access to 187 countries.

Passports from countries like Canada, the UK, and the US all slipped in the rankings from 2019 to 2020 – but they are still desirable, with access to over 180 countries. For comparison, passports from Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria offer access to less than 30 countries.

Keep reading for a look at the countries with the most powerful passports, ranked by ascending number of visa-free travel options. We also included a comparative look at how each of these passports ranked in 2019.

10. Those holding the following passports can visit 181 countries without a visa in 2020:

gehringj/Getty Matra mountains, Hungary.

Hungary

2019 ranking: 11 (access to 178 countries)

Lithuania

2019 ranking: T9 (access to 180 countries)

Slovakia

2019 ranking: 10 (access to 179 countries)

9. Those holding the following passports can visit 183 countries without a visa in 2020:

Shutterstock Toronto, Canada.

Australia

2019 ranking: T9 (access to 180 countries)

Canada

2019 ranking: T6 (access to 183 countries)

Czech Republic

2019 ranking: 8 (access to 181 countries)

Malta

2019 ranking: 7 (access to 182 countries)

New Zealand

2019 ranking: T9 (access to 180 countries)

8. Those holding the following passports can visit 184 countries without a visa in 2020:

Belgium

2019 ranking: T6 (access to 183 countries)

Greece

2019 ranking: T6 (access to 183 countries)

Norway

2019 ranking: T6 (access to 183 countries)

United Kingdom

2019 ranking: T6 (access to 183 countries)

United States

2019 ranking: T6 (access to 183 countries)

7. Those holding the following passports can visit 185 countries without a visa in 2020:

Shutterstock Cliffs of Moher, Ireland.

Austria

2019 ranking: T5 (access to 184 countries)

Ireland

2019 ranking: T6 (access to 183 countries)

Netherlands

2019 ranking: T5 (access to 184 countries)

Portugal

2019 ranking: T5 (access to 184 countries)

Switzerland

2019 ranking: T5 (access to 184 countries)

6. Those holding the following passports can visit 186 countries without a visa in 2020:

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Paris, France.

France

2019 ranking: T4 (access to 185 countries)

Sweden

2019 ranking: T4 (access to 185 countries)

5. Those holding the following passports can visit 187 countries without a visa in 2020:

Shutterstock/R. Nagy Barcelona, Spain.

Denmark

2019 ranking: T3 (access to 186 countries)

Luxembourg

2019 ranking: T3 (access to 186 countries)

Spain

2019 ranking: T4 (access to 185 countries)

4. Those holding the following passports can visit 188 countries without a visa in 2020:

Finland

2019 ranking: T2 (access to 187 countries)

Italy

2019 ranking: T3 (access to 186 countries)

3. Those holding the following passports can visit 189 countries without a visa in 2020:

Cj Nattanai/Shutterstock Seoul, South Korea.

Germany

2019 ranking: T2 (access to 187 countries)

South Korea

2019 ranking: T2 (access to 187 countries)

2. Those holding a passport from Singapore can visit 190 countries without a visa in 2020. That makes it the second-most powerful passport in the world.

2019 ranking: T1 (access to 189 countries)

1. Those holding a passport from Japan can visit 191 countries without a visa in 2020, making it the world’s most powerful most passport.

2019 ranking: T1 (access to 189 countries)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.