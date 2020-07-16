Vera Bradley just dropped a magical 'Harry Potter' collection of bags and accessories

Vera Bradley Vera Bradley’s new collection features all of the Hogwarts Houses.

Designer brand Vera Bradley just released a collection inspired by “Harry Potter.”

The collection includes robes, blankets, lunch boxes, backpacks, and other pouches that feature “Harry Potter”-inspired patterns, crests, and Hogwarts Houses.

The items range in price from $US20 to $US165.

Vera Bradley, a brand known for its signature prints and colourful, quilted bags, just released a magical collection dedicated to “Harry Potter.”

The lineup, which ranges in price from $US20 to $US165, includes everything a “Harry Potter” fan could need to deck out themselves and their home in Hogwarts-inspired style.

Here are some of the best items from the collection.

The ZIP ID case will keep your important items safe.

Vera Bradley There’s a pouch for each Hogwarts House.

Price: $US25

This quilted, corduroy pouch comes with a key ring and zip closure so you can keep your important IDs, credit cards, and galleons safe.

It comes in a design for all four Hogwarts Houses, plus one with the Hogwarts crest.

The Acceptance Letter Bag Charm will add a bit of magic to any purse or backpack.

Vera Bradley No need to wait for your Hogwarts acceptance letter.

Price: $US25

With a faux wax seal on one side and Harry Potter’s address on the other, this envelope-shaped charm is functional for storage, too, since it has a snap-closure.

Express your Hogwarts House loyalty with the Lunch Bunch bag.

Vera Bradley The Hufflepuff and Gryffindor designs.

Price: $US60

Like the Campus Backpack, the Lunch Bunch bag allows “Harry Potter” fans to choose their house.

Spacious enough for your lunch or snack but compact enough to be easily stored after you’ve eaten, the Lunch Bunch bag is available in multiple designs, including one for each Hogwarts House and the Hogwarts crest.

The patterned Sling Backpack is perfect for wizards on the go.

Vera Bradley The bag has the Home to Hogwarts print.

Price: $US65

Offered in Vera Bradley’s signature quilted cotton, the Sling Backpack is perfect for those who need to grab their things and go.

This item features the brand’s exclusive new pattern, Home to Hogwarts, which combines the signature designs and colours of Vera Bradley with hidden details from the “Harry Potter” franchise, like flying broomsticks and chocolate-frog wrappers.

The Plush Throw Blanket will keep you toasty while you enjoy your favourite “Harry Potter” stories.

Vera Bradley The blanket has the Home to Hogwarts pattern.

Price: $US65

Whether you’re watching all of the films or re-reading the books again, the Vera Bradley Plush Throw Blanket is sure to keep you toasty.

The throw blanket is offered in the exclusive Home to Hogwarts pattern.

The Hooded Fleece Robe has a secret pocket just for a wand.

Vera Bradley The robe is in the Home to Hogwarts pattern.

Price :$US70

Sit back and relax in the Vera Bradley Hooded Fleece Robe, which features a hood, roomy outer pockets, and a secret hidden pocket for a magic wand.

The Triple Zip Hipster is the crossbody bag every “Harry Potter” fan needs.

Vera Bradley One design features the Hogwarts crest.

Price: $US105

Whether you choose the Hogwarts crest, Gryffindor print, or Home to Hogwarts design, the Triple Zip Hipster bag has plenty of pockets to keep all of your on-the-go items organised.

Best of all, it features a wand pocket in case you need to unexpectedly cast some spells.

The “Harry Potter”-themed Vera Totes have plenty of room for all your wizarding needs.

Vera Bradley The tote has various pockets.

Price: $US120

Complete with a variety of pockets, the Vera Tote will keep your belongings organised while you express your love of “Harry Potter.”

The Vera Tote is available in quilted cotton or corduroy. The corduroy version is offered in either the Gryffindor or Hogwarts crest designs.

The Large Travel Duffel will make you feel like you’re off on a magical journey.

Vera Bradley The tote comes in a Hogwarts crest design.

Price: $US150

Just because you’re not heading off to Hogwarts doesn’t mean you can’t sprinkle some magic into your travels.

The Large Travel Duffel comes in quilted cotton or corduroy and in multiple designs so you can choose the look that’s right for you.

The Campus Backpack is available in a variety of different designs, including each Hogwarts House.

Vera Bradley The Slytherin and Ravenclaw backpacks.

Price: $US165

Choose your Hogwarts House before picking out which of Vera Bradley’s “Harry Potter” Campus Backpacks is right for you.

Featuring plenty of room for school supplies, a laptop, or whatever else you need to carry with you, the backpacks come in two textiles – quilted or corduroy.

They also come in various designs, including one for each Hogwarts House, one featuring the Hogwarts crest, and one in the Home to Hogwarts pattern.

To see the full “Harry Potter” collection from Vera Bradley, visit verabradley.com.

