The 10 Best Part-Time Jobs In America

More and more people are learning that a successful career isn’t dictated by the hours you put into it. According to a new report by job search portal CareerCast, part-time work is on the rise.

“While most people would rather have a full-time job with salary and benefits, steady part-time work and temporary assignments are good ways to generate income,” says Tony Lee, publisher at CareerCast.

To determine the best part-time jobs in the U.S., CareerCast examined four broad factors: the job’s environment, stress factors, median hourly wage, and projected growth through 2022.

It turns out that accountant and construction manager are among the best-paying and fastest-growing part-time jobs in America, each with median hourly wages above $US30 and plenty of projected openings over the next decade.

Here are CareerCast’s top 10 part-time jobs:

Accountant

Median Hourly Wage: $US30.55

Projected Growth by 2022: 13%

Bartender

Median Hourly Wage: $US9.09

Projected Growth by 2022: 12%

Construction Manager

Median Hourly Wage: $US39.80

Projected Growth by 2022: 16%

Customer Service Representative

Median Hourly Wage: $US14.70

Projected Growth by 2022: 13%

Delivery Service Driver

Median Hourly Wage: $US14.13

Projected Growth by 2022: 5%

First-line Retail Supervisor

Median Hourly Wage: $US17.70

Projected Growth by 2020: 4%

Graphic Designer

Median Hourly Wage: $US21.22

Projected Growth by 2022: 7%

Hotel, Motel, and Resort Desk Clerk

Median Hourly Wage: $US9.78

Projected Growth by 2022: 2%

Material Moving Machine Operator

Median Hourly Wage: $US25.60

Projected Growth by 2022: 1%

Shipping, Receiving, and Traffic Clerk

Median Hourly Wage: $US13.95

Projected Growth by 2022: 1%

