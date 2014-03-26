The 10 Best Part-Time Jobs In America

More and more people are learning that a successful career isn’t dictated by the hours you put into it. According to a new report by job search portal CareerCast, part-time work is on the rise.
“While most people would rather have a full-time job with salary and benefits, steady part-time work and temporary assignments are good ways to generate income,” says Tony Lee, publisher at CareerCast.
To determine the best part-time jobs in the U.S., CareerCast examined four broad factors: the job’s environment, stress factors, median hourly wage, and projected growth through 2022.
It turns out that accountant and construction manager are among the best-paying and fastest-growing part-time jobs in America, each with median hourly wages above $US30 and plenty of projected openings over the next decade.
Here are CareerCast’s top 10 part-time jobs:
Accountant
Median Hourly Wage: $US30.55
Projected Growth by 2022: 13%
Bartender
Median Hourly Wage: $US9.09
Projected Growth by 2022: 12%
Construction Manager
Median Hourly Wage: $US39.80
Projected Growth by 2022: 16%
Customer Service Representative
Median Hourly Wage: $US14.70
Projected Growth by 2022: 13%
Delivery Service Driver
Median Hourly Wage: $US14.13
Projected Growth by 2022: 5%
First-line Retail Supervisor
Median Hourly Wage: $US17.70
Projected Growth by 2020: 4%
Graphic Designer
Median Hourly Wage: $US21.22
Projected Growth by 2022: 7%
Hotel, Motel, and Resort Desk Clerk
Median Hourly Wage: $US9.78
Projected Growth by 2022: 2%
Material Moving Machine Operator
Median Hourly Wage: $US25.60
Projected Growth by 2022: 1%
Shipping, Receiving, and Traffic Clerk
Median Hourly Wage: $US13.95
Projected Growth by 2022: 1%
