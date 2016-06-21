The best part about spending the night in a converted NYC taxi, in one picture

Living in a van — more specifically, a converted taxi cab in Long Island City, Queens that I found on Airbnb — was much harder than I imagined.
I only spent two nights ‘living tiny’ before I happily moved back into my overpriced Manhattan apartment with a newfound appreciation for the handful of young professionals sleeping in vans to save money … but there was one unexpected perk: the views.
Monday’s sunset temporarily painted the Manhattan skyline pink:
Here’s one more, from my perspective:
Despite the sweet views, I probably won’t be joining the van dwelling community anytime soon … but major kudos to those who are making it work.
