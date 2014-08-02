The Best App For Taking Panoramas Magically Rotates Your iPhone For You

Cycloramic is a unique app for taking panoramas that has the seemingly magical ability to rotate your phone for you.

Cycloramic got its start on “Shark Tank,” where its founder Bruno Francois showed off the app’s unique ability to use an iPhone 5’s vibration feature to rotate the phone, capturing a seamless panorama in truly hands-free fashion.

Francois ended up making a deal with Mark Cuban, and the exposure from the show, sometimes called the “Shark Tank Effect,” resulted in 100,000 downloads in the first hour of the episode’s debut.

The hands-free mode is certainly the coolest feature of the app, but it requires you to have both a flat surface and an iPhone 5 or iPhone 5S to work.

But even at its most basic, Cycloramic offers the ability to take traditional, guided panoramas and turn them into looped movies that helps recreate a sense of presence. If you choose to turn it into a video, you can upload it easily to YouTube or Vimeo.

Here’s how it works:

When you first boot up the app, you can choose to either take a guided or hands-free “Video” panorama. To create one seamless image, you’ll need to connect the guide circles together as you rotate your phone.

Once you’re finished, you can send the final product via email or message, or you can easily upload your panorama to Instagram or Facebook.

The hands-free video mode takes care of the work for you, but you’ll need to make sure you have your iPhone’s sound on so the vibrating rotation feature works.

Here’s an example of one of the nifty panorama videos you can record with Cycloramic.

You can pick up Cycloramic over at the App Store.

