These are the 15 best universities for a high-paying job in finance

Studying finance isn’t a bad idea if you want to earn more money than your school friends at an early age.

The question is where to do it?

Emolument, a company that collects data on pay, compiled a list of the 15 European universities whose finance students earned the most when they got out.

The survey was based on the salary of 700 finance workers in London who graduated after 2011, and excludes MBAs.

London and Paris business schools dominate the rankings, with seven institutions each.

If you want to hit the world of work sooner, you might want to pick a UK university where the courses are generally three years long, rather than the five you have to do in France.

15. London School of Economics, UK — Average finance graduate salary: £47,000 ($73,000) 12. Cass Business School, UK — Average finance graduate salary: £49,000 ($76,000) 10. University of Oxford, UK — Average finance graduate salary: £52,000 ($81,000) 8. École Supérieure des Sciences Économiques et Commerciales, (ESSEC), France -- Average finance graduate salary: £54,000 ($84,000) Wikipedia 5. Hautes études commerciales (HEC Paris), France -- Average finance graduate salary: £58,000 ($90,000) HEC Paris School of Management 4. Università Commerciale Luigi Bocconi, Italy — Average finance graduate salary: £60,000 ($94,000) 3. Ecole Centrale Paris, France -- Average finance graduate salary: £62,000 ($97,000) Wikimedia/Creative Commons 2. London Business School, UK -- Average finance graduate salary: £66,000 ($106,000) C0mun1c4t10ns, Wikipedia 1. Ecole Polytechnique, France — Average finance graduate salary: £74,000 ($115,000)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.