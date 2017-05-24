The best over-ear headphones for every budget

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Earbuds are easily the most convenient type of headphone to wear around every day, but there’s something to be said about a nice over-ear pair.
Because of their larger size, over-ear headphones can deliver richer sound and more comfort than smaller headphones.
If you’re in the market for a pair of these headphones, this guide will give you a pretty good overview of the market.
Each pick is also accompanied by a full review of each headphone, if you’d like to learn more about them.
Not only are these my number one pick for over-ear headphones, they're my favourite headphones. Period.
They're lightweight, well-padded, and create a rich, balanced sound. The sound is so good that I use them as a reference when reviewing other headphones. As a bonus, the cable on these headphones is also manageable and user-replaceable, so you're in luck if it gets snagged on something.
Beoplay H6, $A375, available at Amazon
A more budget-friendly pair of headphones, 1More's over-ears can compete with more expensive pairs.
They're comfortable, and each ear cup can be adjusted so you can get the perfect fit. These headphones have a slight treble bias. So if you're sensitive to high frequencies, you may have to turn down the volume a little bit.
Like Bower & Wilkins' P7's, these headphones have wired and Bluetooth models; I've only tried the Bluetooth version.
1More MK802 (Wireless), $A202, available at Amazon
There's a reason that Sony has been producing this exact pair of headphones for over 25 years -- they're excellent.
I've owned a pair for years, and they're the only headphones I use when recording and editing my podcasts. These headphones have an aggressively neutral sound, so everything you listen to will sound accurate, without any accentuation of bass or treble frequencies.
Their only flaw is their long, coiled, unchangeable cable; these aren't headphones you'll want to use while walking around or commuting.
Sony MDR7506, from $A110, available at Amazon
Status Audio isn't a well-known name yet, but the company's closed-back studio monitors are excellent. They have more cushioning than any of the headphones on this list, but they're also surprisingly small overall.
There's a light treble bias with these headphones, but the sound profile is pretty balanced overall. Like the Sony pair on this list, these are studio monitors, so they do have a larger and bulkier cord than normal headphones.
That said, Status Audio made sure the cable was smaller and more manageable than other headphones in this category, so they are easier to take on the go.
Status Audio CB-1, $A105, available at Status Audio
