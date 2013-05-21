The 9 Best Places To Eat And Drink Outside In New York City

848 Washington St.

The Standard Hotel is your one-stop-shop for outdoor revelry this season, with at least four alfresco areas to choose from (all of which are as hip as the last).

Of course, you can hit the old standards and hang with the cool kids at Le Bain, grab a table and nosh outdoors at The Standard Grill or play a game of Ping-Pong at the Biergarten (assuming the lines aren't too long).

This year an attractive new option is The Plaza in front of the hotel, which is operating as a first-come, first-served pizza restaurant with wood-fired pies from Frank Pinello of Best Pizza in Williamsburg. On Fridays and Saturdays, the eatery stays open until 1 AM if you're jonesing for a bite post bar-hop.