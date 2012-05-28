The 10 Best Places To Dine Outdoors In Manhattan

Meredith Galante
merchants river house

Photo: Merchants River House

If you’re not fleeing the city for the Hamptons this Memorial Day weekend, kick off summer right by dining outdoors.These are the 10 best places to eat a meal outdoor in Manhattan, according to OpenTable’s latest diners’ choice awards.

#10 Inside Park at St. Bart's Restaurant

325 Park Avenue at 50th Street

Cuisine: Contemporary American

The new restaurant is located inside a famous landmark, the Great Hall at St. Bartholomew's Church.

#9 Bowery Bar and Grill

40 East 4th St.

Cuisine: American

The outdoor garden has a great atmosphere for brunch and late night drinks.

#8 Revel

10 Little West 12th Street

Cuisine: European

Formerly known as the 'No Name Bar,' this eatery in the Meatpacking district has a retractable roof.

#7 Maison

1700 Broadway

Cuisine: French

This restaurant in the heart of the the theatre District is open 24/7 and has the largest climate-controlled umbrella in the United States.

#6 Merchants River House

375 South End Avenue

Cuisine: American

The restaurant sits 170 people outdoors and overlooks the Hudson River and Statue of Liberty.

#5 Harlem Tavern

2153 Frederick Douglass Blvd.

Cuisine: American

This Harlem bar and grill is great for kids.

#4 Battery Gardens

Inside Battery Park across from 17 State St.

Cuisine: American

Battery Gardens features two outdoor patios with a wood burning fireplace and views of the New York Harbor.

#3 Pera Soho

54 Thompson Street

Cuisine: Mediterranean

Pera Soho is a downtown twist on the original popular Midtown location.

#2 La Bottega

88 9th Avenue at The Maritime Hotel

Cuisine: Italian

Grab breakfast, lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, drinks, or appetizers at this Chelsea hotspot.

#1 Gigino at Wagner Park

20 Battery Place

Cuisine: Italian

OpenTable calls Gigino at Wagner Park one of 'the best kept secrets in New York,' with breathtaking views of Lady Liberty and the New York Harbor.

Searching for the best Italian food?

DON'T MISS: The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In New York City >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.