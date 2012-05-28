The 10 Best Places To Dine Outdoors In Manhattan

Photo: Merchants River House
If you’re not fleeing the city for the Hamptons this Memorial Day weekend, kick off summer right by dining outdoors.These are the 10 best places to eat a meal outdoor in Manhattan, according to OpenTable’s latest diners’ choice awards.
325 Park Avenue at 50th Street
Cuisine: Contemporary American
The new restaurant is located inside a famous landmark, the Great Hall at St. Bartholomew's Church.
40 East 4th St.
Cuisine: American
The outdoor garden has a great atmosphere for brunch and late night drinks.
10 Little West 12th Street
Cuisine: European
Formerly known as the 'No Name Bar,' this eatery in the Meatpacking district has a retractable roof.
1700 Broadway
Cuisine: French
This restaurant in the heart of the the theatre District is open 24/7 and has the largest climate-controlled umbrella in the United States.
375 South End Avenue
Cuisine: American
The restaurant sits 170 people outdoors and overlooks the Hudson River and Statue of Liberty.
Inside Battery Park across from 17 State St.
Cuisine: American
Battery Gardens features two outdoor patios with a wood burning fireplace and views of the New York Harbor.
54 Thompson Street
Cuisine: Mediterranean
Pera Soho is a downtown twist on the original popular Midtown location.
88 9th Avenue at The Maritime Hotel
Cuisine: Italian
Grab breakfast, lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, drinks, or appetizers at this Chelsea hotspot.
20 Battery Place
Cuisine: Italian
OpenTable calls Gigino at Wagner Park one of 'the best kept secrets in New York,' with breathtaking views of Lady Liberty and the New York Harbor.
