The 19 best photos from the Oscars

Kirsten Acuna
Jennifer aniston emma stoneJason Merritt/Getty ImagesWho knew Jennifer Aniston and Emma Stone were good pals?

The 87th Academy Awards took place Sunday night.

Though Neil Patrick Harris was the host, it was the women who stole the spotlight this year from Meryl Streep and Lady Gaga to Emma Stone and Idina Menzel.

Lego also helped make everything awesome.

If you didn’t stay up for the entire show, here’s what you missed.

Emma Stone was really excited to see fellow Oscar nominee Jennifer Aniston on the red carpet.

While Reese Witherspoon was really excited to take selfies with fans.

No, Nicole Kidman, Witherspoon will never let go.

Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan looked precious before the show began.

Benedict Cumberbatch may have photobombed U2 last year, but this year the best actor nominee was the perfect gentleman on the red carpet with his new wife Sofie Hunter.

Tim McGraw showed his affection for wife Faith Hill in another way.

Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lopez were blown away by Patricia Arquette's cry for equal wages during her Oscar speech.

She wasn't the only woman who stole the spotlight. Lady Gaga dazzled with an astounding tribute to 'The Sound of Music.'

Even Julie Andrews was moved by Gaga.

Things started to get a little weird when host Neil Patrick Harris took his homage to 'Birdman' a little too far.

... and when John Travolta's hand was creepily lingering on Idina Menzel's face for a little too long.

Eddie Redmayne could not contain his excitement over his first Oscar win for 'The Theory of Everything.'

Emma Stone was pretty stoked for Julianne Moore's win, too.

Oprah high-fived John Legend on his Oscar win for best original song.

And actor David Oyelowo shed a few tears after Legend performed his song 'Glory' on the Oscar stage.

Didn't get an Oscar statue? No problem. LEGO had an answer for that.

Last year's Oscar winners Jared Leto and Lupita Nyong'o caught up during the show.

Nyong'o also mingled with the new Oscar winners. Here she is with J.K. Simmons.

Here are this year's four big winners: J.K. Simmons (best supporting actor), Patricia Arquette (best supporting actress), Julianne Moore (best actress), and Eddie Redmayne (best actor).

Now that you've seen the best of the awards show, check out the red carpet.

See the best and worst dressed at the Oscars >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.