The 19 best photos from the Oscars

Jason Merritt/Getty ImagesWho knew Jennifer Aniston and Emma Stone were good pals?
The 87th Academy Awards took place Sunday night.
Though Neil Patrick Harris was the host, it was the women who stole the spotlight this year from Meryl Streep and Lady Gaga to Emma Stone and Idina Menzel.
Lego also helped make everything awesome.
If you didn’t stay up for the entire show, here’s what you missed.
Benedict Cumberbatch may have photobombed U2 last year, but this year the best actor nominee was the perfect gentleman on the red carpet with his new wife Sofie Hunter.
Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lopez were blown away by Patricia Arquette's cry for equal wages during her Oscar speech.
She wasn't the only woman who stole the spotlight. Lady Gaga dazzled with an astounding tribute to 'The Sound of Music.'
Things started to get a little weird when host Neil Patrick Harris took his homage to 'Birdman' a little too far.
... and when John Travolta's hand was creepily lingering on Idina Menzel's face for a little too long.
Eddie Redmayne could not contain his excitement over his first Oscar win for 'The Theory of Everything.'
And actor David Oyelowo shed a few tears after Legend performed his song 'Glory' on the Oscar stage.
Here are this year's four big winners: J.K. Simmons (best supporting actor), Patricia Arquette (best supporting actress), Julianne Moore (best actress), and Eddie Redmayne (best actor).
