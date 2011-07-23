Here Are 12 Amazing Hidden Features In Mac OS X Lion

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger
More than one million people have downloaded the newest version of Mac OS X, 10.7 Lion.Lion touts more than 250 new features, but Apple only advertises a few of them.
We picked out some of the best tips for customising and making the most of Lion.
Enter in your query, and check the bottom of the Spotlight drop-down menu to see 'Search web for' and 'Search Wikipedia for.'
Go to System Preferences, then Mission Control, then uncheck 'Show Dashboard as a space.'
Now, Dashboard will overlay your desktop, just like it used to. Activate it by pressing the Dashboard button your Mac keyboard or by using a Hot Corner.
If you hold down a letter on an iPhone or iPad virtual keyboard, a list pops of of accents to put above the letter.
Now in Lion, it's the same. Hold down any letter while you're typing, and a list pops up of accent options. Type the corresponding number to select which accent you want, or just click it.
It doesn't work in every app just yet (like Chrome), but it already works in many apps (like Adium, and apps that ship with Lion).
Apple has always chosen carefully which wallpapers to pack into each new operating system, and they didn't slack off with Lion.
Several eye-popping new wallpapers can be found in the Desktop Pictures folder of the Apple group inside the 'Desktop & Screensaver' section of your system preferences.
Another tip is that if you want to set a different wallpaper for each of your Spaces, just open up this same screen and pick a new wallpaper while you're in any space. Until you get rid of the space, each space will keep the wallpaper you assign to it.
Forget about limiting yourself to window corners for resizing.
Now, hover your cursor over any window edge or corner to resize it.
Looking for a document, but not exactly sure what it's called? Narrow down your search using this useful new Finder tool.
Type kind: pdf or kind: doc, etc into Finder's search bar to get started. Pick a file type from the dropdown menu, and now your search is only limited to files of that type on your computer.
If you aren't sure what the exact file name of something is, this new tool is invaluable.
In Lion, you can customise which settings panels show up in your System Preferences.
While you're in System Preferences, click View, then customise, and then uncheck anything you'd rather not see.
Many cool apps like Mail and iPhoto have been optimised for Lion's brand new full screen mode. To disable full screen mode, you put your cursor in the top right corner of the screen and click the blue minimize button.
But in some apps, like Google Chrome, the minimize button does not appear, for whatever reason. So you're stuck.
If you're stuck in any full screen app, or want to enter full screen using a keyboard shortcut, try pressing Command + Shift + F all at the same time.
We like Spaces in Lion a lot more than spaces in previous versions of OS X.
Why? Because it's easier to move between them. Despite mostly confusing gestures in Lion, the three-finger swipe between Spaces works.
Open up Mission Control, then drag one of the open windows to the top right corner of your screen. You'll notice that a new square appears. Drop the window you're dragging into that square, and you've created a new space.
Go back to what you were doing, then swipe three fingers left or right move between spaces fluidly. Another tip is that whenever you take an app full screen, it creates a new space. It's a nice way to keep iTunes (or another app) separate from everything else but accessible.
To kill a space, enter Mission Control, hover your mouse over the left corner of the space (up top), and click the black X.
In Macs of the past, you'd have to set up accounts in each one of your productivity apps like Mail and iCal.
Now, with a brand new System Preferences pane called 'Mail, Contacts, And Calendars,' you only need to set it up once, just like on your iPhone.
If you click 'Other,' there's also the option to centrally add CalDAV, CardDAV, and LDAP accounts to sync.
Unfortunately, support for multiple Google Calendars is still omitted, and Google Contacts have to be set up through the Address Book app. But, in exchange, Apple gives you native Google Chat capabilities in iChat.
