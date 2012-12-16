These 7 Apps Will Help You Get Your Messy Life Together

Photo: statigr.am/toriplyley
Why not let your fancy iPhone or iPad handle some of the load of your daily life?There are a number of apps readily available to make sure you remember everything at the store, get all your tasks done, and even pay your bills on time.
The app that helps you 'remember everything,' Evernote is set up to let you jot down notes and take pictures of whatever you like. You can then sync your notes so that you have them across all your devices.
Use this for shopping lists, to-do lists, or anything else you want to make sure not to forget.
Price: free
You probably already have enough to remember without trying to remember when the bills are due on top of it all. BillMinder is a straightforward app that reminds you when to pay your bills so that you can focus on other stuff and stay productive.
Price: $1.99
It's probably the sexiest to-do list app there is. Clear is minimal in aesthetic but high on function, helping you keep easy track of the tasks at hand.
Price: $1.99
How much of a food item do you need and when do you need it? Grocery IQ takes the guesswork out of your shopping to maximise how effective you are in the aisles. Tell it what you want to keep on hand and it will keep track of it for you.
Price: Free
Remember The Milk is a to-do list on steroids. It integrates with Outlook, iCal, Gmail, Twitter, and a number of other services to help remind you what needs to get done. Now, no matter what email-and-calendar setup you're using, you can stay on top of your tasks.
Price: Free
Your good-for-nothing kids won't help out around the house? Use this app to keep track of how helpful they're being, then reward them accordingly.
Price: $3.99
Why run your errands yourself when you can be a job creator and have someone else do them for you? Set up a task you need completed with this app and get a TaskRabbit to take care of it while you do something else.
Price: free
