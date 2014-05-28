How To Take A Killer Photo For Your Online Profile

A picture is worth a thousand words, especially when its your online profile picture. The image that represents you on social media, job networking sites, and dating profiles can make a difference.

PhotoFeeler, a profile photo testing website, recently conducted a study testing which elements produce the best professional photo for websites like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

The study was based on over 60,000 ratings of perceived “Competence, Likability, and Influence” from 800 different profile photos.

PhotoFeeler found that “squinching” your eyes, smiling with teeth, and wearing formal dress had positive influences on perception, while any sort of visible editing (aside from black and white) and a serious face had a negative impact. The setting of the photo had no effect.

See the infographic below for all the results:

