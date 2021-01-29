The best online florists for last-minute orders this Valentine's Day

Image: iStock

Next Sunday, February 14, is Valentine’s Day in Australia.

If you’re not sure what to get (or you’ve left it to the last-minute), there’s a simple solution – ordering flowers online.

We’ve rounded up a bunch of flower delivery services that are sure to put a smile on your loved ones’ face.

Here, we’ve rounded up the best online florists offering floral arrangements for Valentine’s Day.

Easy Flowers is a great place to shop if you’re not sure how much you want to spend. They have plenty of arrangement options from daisies and gerberas to roses and gypsophila which range from $35 to $90. They even offer 15-25% discounts on certain bouquets if you’re on a tighter budget.

If you’re looking to go beyond flowers and add something extra special, they also offer gift packs which include treats like the sage and cedar candle from Peppermint Grove; Yarra Valley Body & Bath French Clay Face Mask Kit and a bottle of Patritti Sparkling Brut. If you’re feeling like going the extra mile, you can even opt for the Pink 24K gold-plated preserved rose.

Use the ‘Quick Select’ function to see when the next delivery date is available for the postcode it’s going to.

Order from Easy Flowers here.

Interflora have flowers for just about every occasion under the sun. Whether you’re looking for bouquets, hampers or teddy bears and balloons – they stock it all. Their Valentine’s Day offering starts at $53 and goes all the way to $293. You can choose something simple like a single long-stemmed rose or go for a full package of 12 roses, a teddy bear and Champagne.

Whatever your budget, you will not be limited by options and price points when it comes to Interflora’s offering. Delivery is typically available within 24 hours but can vary so be sure to check their policy.

Order from Interflora here.

If you’re looking for a last-minute gift idea that’s more than just flowers, LVLY is the best choice. Every floral arrangement is delivered in a mason jar which the recipient can keep and reuse. You’re also able to add treats including chocolates, wine and candles. Your gift will then be packed up into one box and delivered Australia wide.

Each offering is reasonably priced with basic bunches of flowers starting at $59 through to more luxurious gift sets for around $115+. Depending on where you’re based, orders placed by 1pm will qualify for same day delivery (check the website to see if you qualify).

Order from LVLY here.

Last but not least is Luxe Bouquet who are renowned for their memorable and unique arrangements. If you’re looking to send a floral display unlike anything they’ve ever seen before, this is the place to get it from. You can send a box of roses displayed like the first letter of their name, a teddy bear made entirely of roses and even a single stemmed rose in a glass box like the one from Beauty & The Beast.

Valentine’s Day orders are currently open with free delivery Australia-wide. They advise it’ll take around 1-4 days to arrive given the complexity of the arrangements so you’ll need to plan ahead for this one.

Order from Luxe Bouquet here.

