According To Science, These Are The Best Photos To Use In Your Dating Profile

When you sign up for one of the many online dating websites, you’ve likely culled through your collection of photos to find the perfect ones to upload to your profile.

Now, science has proved that certain kinds of photos will help you attract more dates, and the standards are not the same for men and women.

Online dating site Zoosk recently did a study of 4,000 singles, says The Date Report.

Should my photo be taken indoors or outdoors?

Depends! Women attract 60% more attention with photos taken indoors, while men see an 18% bump when their photos are taken outside.

Either way, your face should be visible. A photo of you climbing a mountain is great, but if you’re a teeny tiny blip on the screen, a prospective date will have no idea what you look like.

You should have at least one full body shot.

Full body shots yield positive results for both sexes. Those who use full body photos see a “203% boost in messages received.”

To selfie or not to selfie?

When it comes to selfies, women who take them receive more messages, while men who take them receive less. Sorry, dudes.

But ladies, choose just one selfie if you’re so inclined. A profile full of selfie shots doesn’t give your suitor a good idea of what you look like.

Of course, The Date Report points out, it helps if you’re empirically attractive (though there’s no accounting for taste), and smiling (no duck faces!).

