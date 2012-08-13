The 17 Best Photos From The London Olympics

Tony Manfred
We’ve seen some amazing images come out of the London over the last two weeks.The Olympics are filled with photogenic sports (diving, etc.) and immense passion (four years of pent-up emotion), which makes for highly evocative photos.

We’ve looked through the archives of the AP and Getty, and pulled out the 17 most stunning photos from the 2012 Games.

They were taken inside, outside, underwater, and from inside the Olympic Flame. And they’re a great way to close out London 2012.

US diver Katie Bell comes up for air after a dive in the 10m platform competition

Chinese badminton player Dan Lin falls to the ground after winning his quarterfinal match

Red Arrows fly over the Olympic Stadium during the Opening Ceremony

Ukrainian synchronised swimming pair Daria Iushko and Kseniya Sydorenko perform

North Korean weightlifter Un Guk Kim jumps for joy after setting a new world record

France's Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad and Kenya's Ezekiel Kemboi hug after racing in the 3000m steeplechase

US gymnast Gabby Douglas leaps above the balance beam before winning gold in the all-around

Runners in the 1500m are distorted by the heat of the Olympic Flame

Chinese table tennis player Ning Ding serves in a fourth-round match

South Korean fencer Shin A Lam cries after losing a chance at gold

German discus thrower rips his shirt in half after winning gold

US gymnast McKayla Maroney on the podium after winning a disappointing silver medal in individual vault

Belgian rider Karin Donckers goes over a jump during the cross country competition in equestrian

Racewalkers shuffle past Buckingham Palace

All 26 decathletes celebrate together at the end of the competition

A young Japanese fan cheers for her team in a first-round soccer game

Usain Bolt steals a photographers camera and takes pictures of the crowd

