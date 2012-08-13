The 17 Best Photos From The London Olympics

Photo: AP
We’ve seen some amazing images come out of the London over the last two weeks.The Olympics are filled with photogenic sports (diving, etc.) and immense passion (four years of pent-up emotion), which makes for highly evocative photos.
We’ve looked through the archives of the AP and Getty, and pulled out the 17 most stunning photos from the 2012 Games.
They were taken inside, outside, underwater, and from inside the Olympic Flame. And they’re a great way to close out London 2012.
France's Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad and Kenya's Ezekiel Kemboi hug after racing in the 3000m steeplechase
US gymnast McKayla Maroney on the podium after winning a disappointing silver medal in individual vault
