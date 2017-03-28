13 wonderful Old English words we should still be using

As the years pass, language evolves. In fact, many of the words we use today — like “bedazzled” and “addiction” — were invented by William Shakespeare.
But on the flip side, some fantastic Old English vocabulary has dropped out of everyday conversation.
Read below to see a list of the best words that need reviving.
1. Grubbling (v)
Definition: “Like groping, except less organised. Usually refers to pockets, but can also be used for feeling around in desk drawers that are filled with nicknacks and whatnot.”
Example: He was grubbling around in his pocket to find his car keys.
2. Snollygoster (n)
Definition: “A shrewd, unprincipled person, especially a politician.”
Example: Many consider Chris Christie to be a snollygoster after the Bridgegate scandal.
3. Zwodder (n)
Definition: “A drowsy and stupid state of body or mind.”
Example: Without my morning coffee, I remain in a zwodder all day.
4. Woofits (n)
“A hangover.”
Example: Water and Advil normally help when you have the woofits.
5. Grufeling (v)
Definition: “To lie close wrapped up and in a comfortable-looking manner; used in ridicule.”
Example: Avoid grufeling in the face of a challenge.
6. Clinomania (n)
Definition: “An obsessive desire to lie down.”
Example: Without adequate sleep, you’ll suffer from more than clinomania.
7. Hum durgeon (n)
Definition: “An imaginary illness; also ‘the thickest part of his thigh is nearest his arse.'”
Example: You should never claim hum durgeon to miss work.
8. Quomodocunquize (v)
Definition: “To make money in any way that you can.”
Example: Rather than quomodocunquizing, invest your money wisely.
9. Fudgel (v)
Definition: “Pretending to work when you’re not actually doing anything at all.”
Example: Sometimes fudgeling can actually increase your focus.
10. Snecklifter (n)
Definition: “A person who pokes his [or her] head into a pub to see if there’s anyone who might stand him [or her] a drink.”
Example: Snecklifters never pay for their own whiskey — or offer to buy one for you.
11. Ergophobia (n)
“The morbid fear of returning to work.”
Example: The worst employees suffer from extreme ergophobia on Mondays.
12. Famelicose (adj)
Definition: “Constantly hungry.”
Example: I’m famelicose for a grilled cheese.
13. Groke (v)
Definition: “To gaze at somebody while they’re eating in the hope that they will give you some of their food.”
Example: My dog constantly grokes at me longingly while I eat dinner.
Christina Sterbenz contributed to a previous version of this story.
