The best oils to use for deep frying, shallow frying, and pan frying

Before deep frying or pan frying at home, consider your choice of cooking oil. “It’s important to use the correct oil and at the correct cooking temperature,” says Jason Ginsberg, senior director of Hain Celestial’s Spectrum, a line of culinary oils and condiments. “For high heat frying, both the [choice of] oil and the temperature enhance and lock in the flavors of the food.”

There are a number of factors when considering what oil to use for frying:

Smoke point: The smoke point is the temperature at which the oil begins to produce smoke. When choosing an oil, you want one with a higher smoke point than your cooking temperature. This is important since surpassing the smoke point “can cause undesirable burnt aroma and flavors,” says Ginsberg, in addition to filling your kitchen with smoke.

The flavor of the oil you choose will impact the flavor of the finished dish. Some high-heat oils have a very neutral taste, while others have mild flavors that can enhance or clash with fried food. Price: The average price of different oils can vary greatly. This range depends on what the oil is made of, how it is processed, whether it is organic or not, the brand, and more. Depending on your budget, you may want to reserve pricier varieties for techniques like pan-frying, which requires less oil.

Quick tip: When choosing an oil for frying, aim for a smoke point at least 25 degrees above the cooking temperature. Most frying is done at 325 degrees Fahrenheit to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, so oil with a 400 degrees Fahrenheit spoke point and above is a good choice.



Best oil for all-purpose frying

Choose oils with a high smoke point like canola oil, which can be heated up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Westend61/Getty Images

If you’re looking for an oil that can be used for all kinds of frying, stick with canola oil.

The affordable oil has an extremely neutral flavor so it won’t interfere with the flavor of your dish. It also has a high smoke point, between 400 degrees Fahrenheit and 450 degrees Fahrenheit, so it can stand up to deep frying, pan-frying, roasting, sautéing, and more. It can also be used in baking.

Quick tip: “The American Heart Association recommends both polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fat in oils,” says Ginsberg, which are believed to benefit heart health. Ginsberg recommends sunflower and safflower oils, as they are both high in heart-healthy monounsaturated fat. Avocado oil and canola oil are also good choices.



Best oils for deep-frying

“Deep-frying is a cooking process of submerging food into very hot oil,” says Ginsberg. “This produces a crispy exterior that seals in moisture to create a soft, tender interior. Frying also develops unique flavors by browning and caramelizing the food surfaces.” He recommends choosing an oil with a high smoke point and low cost, since deep frying requires enough oil to completely cover the food.

Canola oil: A good all-purpose oil, canola oil is an affordable option for deep-frying. It has a neutral flavor and can be used for a wide range of foods.

Vegetable oil: Although it can be made of a blend of different oils, vegetable oil is frequently canola oil under a different name. Regardless of the exact blend, the low-cost oil has a smoke point of 400 degrees Fahrenheit and 450 degrees Fahrenheit and a neutral flavor.

Peanut oil: Ginsberg favors peanut oil for deep-frying. It has a nutty flavor that pairs well with a number of dishes, both savory and sweet. “Its high smoke point (450 degrees Fahrenheit) makes it a great choice for deep-frying anything from french fries to turkeys,” says Ginsberg.

Quick tip: Before deep-frying, it’s important to know that your oil is at the proper temperature. While a frying or candy thermometer is the easiest method for checking your oil’s temperature, try this method if you don’t have one on hand. Submerge a wooden chopstick or the handle of a wooden spoon in the hot oil. If small bubbles form around it, the oil is ready for frying.



Best oils for shallow frying

You can use the same oils for deep frying and shallow frying. ksushachmeister/Getty Images

Unlike deep-frying, where the food is fully submerged in oil, shallow frying uses just enough oil to reach halfway up the food. The food sits on the bottom of the pan instead of floating, and must be flipped to ensure browning on all sides. This method is best used for delicate foods like breaded fish fillets, crab cakes, and fritters. Ginsberg notes that the results are like deep-frying, with crispiness and browning, but with a less uniform appearance. The sides that hit the bottom of the pan tend to brown more.

All of the oils used for deep frying are also well-suited to shallow frying. Since this method requires less oil, it’s a nice use for slightly more expensive varieties.

Sunflower oil: Ginsberg recommends sunflower oil for shallow frying because of its smoke point of 440 degrees Fahrenheit. It has a slightly nutty flavor and is high in monounsaturated fat which is thought to benefit heart health.

Safflower oil: Ginsberg also favors safflower oil, which has a high smoke point of 500 degrees Fahrenheit and a neutral flavor that won’t compete with your dish’s flavors.

Quick tip: You can reuse frying oil as long as it has not turned dark in color or taken on an unpleasant aroma. “Filter the oil to remove any food particles and store in a dark container,” says Ginsberg. Used oil can typically be used a few times before being discarded. Ginsberg recommends using a blend of repurposed oil and fresh oil: “This will condition the oil for better frying,” he says.



Best oil for pan frying

Pan-frying is the process of cooking food in a pan with just enough oil to coat the bottom of the pan. It’s used for a number of different dishes, from potatoes to pork chops to chicken thighs. Since such a small amount of oil is used, any high-heat oil like canola, peanut, sunflower, or safflower oil will work for this application.

Avocado oil: Thanks to its creamy texture, neutral flavor, and high smoke point (500 degrees Fahrenheit), avocado oil is a good choice for pan-frying. “It is a full-body liquid, similar to olive oil, so you can coat the pan well with less oil,” says Ginsberg. Avocado oil is more expensive than some other high-heat oils, making it good for pan-frying since a minimal amount is used.

Oils to avoid

For frying, avoid delicate oils, butter, and lard. MEDITERRANEAN/Getty Images

While a number of oils are well-suited to frying, avoid using these oils or any other varieties with a low smoke point:

Unrefined oils: Minimally processed, unrefined oils have low smoke points from 300 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit that make them a bad choice for frying. Examples include extra-virgin olive oil, unrefined coconut oil, and unrefined avocado oil.

Minimally processed, unrefined oils have low smoke points from 300 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit that make them a bad choice for frying. Examples include extra-virgin olive oil, unrefined coconut oil, and unrefined avocado oil. Nut oils: Specialty roasted nut oils like walnut and hazelnut are flavorful, expensive, and have a low smoke point, averaging around 320 degrees Fahrenheit. Save them for drizzling on salads and other dishes.

Specialty roasted nut oils like walnut and hazelnut are flavorful, expensive, and have a low smoke point, averaging around 320 degrees Fahrenheit. Save them for drizzling on salads and other dishes. Butter and lard: While tasty, butter and lard have a smoke point ranging between 300 degrees Fahrenheit and 370 degrees Fahrenheit, making them a poor choice for frying. Use them for baking and finishing dishes instead.

Quick tip: There’s a difference between the smoke point and the flashpoint (where the oil ignites), which is usually 15 to 200 degrees higher than the smoke point. If the oil starts to smoke, carefully remove it from the heat.



Insider’s takeaway

It’s important to use a high-heat oil when frying. Check the smoke point—it should be at least 25 degrees higher than the cooking temperature. Canola oil is a good all-purpose choice for frying thanks to its neutral taste and low price point. Other oils like sunflower, avocado, peanut, and safflower oil are also good options.