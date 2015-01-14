Research Shows What Type Of Office Makes Employees More Productive

Every responsible manager wants their employees to be comfortable in their working environment. Some companies will go above and beyond to make their spaces unlike any other.

But in the end, their hope is to increase creativity and productivity.

Dr. Ron Friedman is an expert in workplace strategy, and explains the few simple factors that make up the perfect workplace. Check out Dr. Friedman’s book, “The Best Place To Work” for more workplace insight.

