The top 15 off-the-radar destinations travellers are dreaming of visiting after the pandemic, according to Tripadvisor

- Tripadvisor has identified the top off-the-radar destinations travellers are hoping to visit post-pandemic as part its 2020 Travellers’ Choice Awards.
- Compiled based on traveller reviews and the amount of travellers who “saved” each destination for future reference, the list highlights destinations across the globe.
- From an idyllic resort town off the coast of Albania to one of England’s oldest communities, here are the top 15 emerging destinations travellers have their eyes on.
15. Franschhoek, South Africa
In a nutshell: A 300-year-old French village in the Cape Winelands region that’s filled with galleries and antique shops
Top attractions:La Motte Wine Estate, Boschendal, Franschhoek Pass
14. Ipswich, United Kingdom
In a nutshell: One of England’s oldest communities, located on the banks of River Orwell in East Anglia
Top attractions:Christchurch Park, Ipswich Museum, Holywells Park
13. Tulsa, Oklahoma
In a nutshell: A city in the heart of Oklahoma with over 140 parks, 20 miles of paved recreation trails, and a multitude of museums
Top attractions:Philbrook Museum of Art, Gilcrease Museum, Tulsa Zoo
12. Guayaquil, Ecuador
In a nutshell: Ecuador’s largest city with a growing number of urban renewal projects and access to the Galápagos Islands
Top attractions:Parque Historico Guayaquil, Malecon 2000 boardwalk, Las Penas neighbourhood
11. Ile d’Oleron, France
In a nutshell: The largest island on the French Atlantic coast known for sandy beaches, seafood, and surfing
Top attractions:Les Jardins de la Boirie, Chateau d’Oleron, Plage des Saumonards
10. Curaçao, Caribbean
In a nutshell: A divers’ paradise located between Antigua and Bonaire with a pastel-coloured UNESCO World Heritage capital city
Top attractions:Playa PortoMari, Kenepa Beach, Queen Emma Pontoon Bridge
9. La Paz, Mexico
In a nutshell: Baja California Sur’s capital city known for its old-world charm, waterfront promenade, art and restaurants
Top attractions:Balandra Beach, Malecon shopping street, Tecolote Beach
8. Monopoli, Italy
In a nutshell: A town in Puglia on the Adriatic Sea full of medieval churches, castles, and blue fishing boats
Top attractions: Centro Storico di Monopoli,Basilica Cattedrale Maria Santissima della Madia, Le Palme Beach Club
7. Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam
In a nutshell: An island off the west coast of Vietnam that attracts water sports enthusiasts from around the world
Top attractions:Vinpearl Safari Park, Duong Dong Market, Phu Quoc Prison
6. Rugen Island, Germany
In a nutshell: Germany’s largest island with two national parks, a castle, and dramatic chalk cliffs
Top attractions:Kreidefelsen walking area, Granitz Hunting Lodge, Binzer Strand
5. Naoussa, Greece
In a nutshell: The largest town on the island of Paros with labyrinthian streets and seaside cafes
Top attractions:Lageri beach, Old Port of Naoussa, Moraitis Winery
4. Luxor, Egypt
In a nutshell: Home to the infamous Valley of the Kings where Egyptian pharaohs were entombed for centuries
Top attractions:Valley of the Kings, Temple of Karnak, Luxor Temple
Tripadvisor editor’s note: “Our list was compiled before political unrest prompted many countries to issue travel warnings for Egypt. If you’re currently planning a trip to Egypt, please consider the risks and monitor your government’s travel alerts.”
3. Beirut, Lebanon
In a nutshell: “The Paris of the Middle East,” known for shopping, nightlife, and mix of Ottoman and colonial architecture
Top attractions:Mirror (Pasqyra) Beach, Lekuresi Castle, Bora Bora Beach
2. Saranda, Albania
In a nutshell: A resort town on the Ionian Sea bordered by expansive olive groves with a white sand coastline
Top attractions:Mirror (Pasqyra) Beach, Lekuresi Castle, Bora Bora Beach
1. Kaliningrad, Russia
In a nutshell: A historic city in a small part of the former Soviet Union tucked between Lithuania and Poland, with large amber reserves
Top attractions:Curonian Spit, Museum of the World Ocean, 14th-century Königsberg Cathedral
