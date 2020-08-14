The top 15 off-the-radar destinations travellers are dreaming of visiting after the pandemic, according to Tripadvisor

Marco Scarfogliero/EyeEm/Getty Images

Tripadvisor has identified the top off-the-radar destinations travellers are hoping to visit post-pandemic as part its 2020 Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Compiled based on traveller reviews and the amount of travellers who “saved” each destination for future reference, the list highlights destinations across the globe.

From an idyllic resort town off the coast of Albania to one of England’s oldest communities, here are the top 15 emerging destinations travellers have their eyes on.

15. Franschhoek, South Africa

In a nutshell: A 300-year-old French village in the Cape Winelands region that’s filled with galleries and antique shops

Top attractions:La Motte Wine Estate, Boschendal, Franschhoek Pass

14. Ipswich, United Kingdom

In a nutshell: One of England’s oldest communities, located on the banks of River Orwell in East Anglia

Top attractions:Christchurch Park, Ipswich Museum, Holywells Park

13. Tulsa, Oklahoma

In a nutshell: A city in the heart of Oklahoma with over 140 parks, 20 miles of paved recreation trails, and a multitude of museums

Top attractions:Philbrook Museum of Art, Gilcrease Museum, Tulsa Zoo

12. Guayaquil, Ecuador

In a nutshell: Ecuador’s largest city with a growing number of urban renewal projects and access to the Galápagos Islands

Top attractions:Parque Historico Guayaquil, Malecon 2000 boardwalk, Las Penas neighbourhood

11. Ile d’Oleron, France

In a nutshell: The largest island on the French Atlantic coast known for sandy beaches, seafood, and surfing

Top attractions:Les Jardins de la Boirie, Chateau d’Oleron, Plage des Saumonards

10. Curaçao, Caribbean

In a nutshell: A divers’ paradise located between Antigua and Bonaire with a pastel-coloured UNESCO World Heritage capital city

Top attractions:Playa PortoMari, Kenepa Beach, Queen Emma Pontoon Bridge

9. La Paz, Mexico

In a nutshell: Baja California Sur’s capital city known for its old-world charm, waterfront promenade, art and restaurants

Top attractions:Balandra Beach, Malecon shopping street, Tecolote Beach

8. Monopoli, Italy

In a nutshell: A town in Puglia on the Adriatic Sea full of medieval churches, castles, and blue fishing boats

Top attractions: Centro Storico di Monopoli,Basilica Cattedrale Maria Santissima della Madia, Le Palme Beach Club

7. Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam

In a nutshell: An island off the west coast of Vietnam that attracts water sports enthusiasts from around the world

Top attractions:Vinpearl Safari Park, Duong Dong Market, Phu Quoc Prison

6. Rugen Island, Germany

In a nutshell: Germany’s largest island with two national parks, a castle, and dramatic chalk cliffs

Top attractions:Kreidefelsen walking area, Granitz Hunting Lodge, Binzer Strand

5. Naoussa, Greece

In a nutshell: The largest town on the island of Paros with labyrinthian streets and seaside cafes

Top attractions:Lageri beach, Old Port of Naoussa, Moraitis Winery

4. Luxor, Egypt

In a nutshell: Home to the infamous Valley of the Kings where Egyptian pharaohs were entombed for centuries

Top attractions:Valley of the Kings, Temple of Karnak, Luxor Temple

Tripadvisor editor’s note: “Our list was compiled before political unrest prompted many countries to issue travel warnings for Egypt. If you’re currently planning a trip to Egypt, please consider the risks and monitor your government’s travel alerts.”

3. Beirut, Lebanon

In a nutshell: “The Paris of the Middle East,” known for shopping, nightlife, and mix of Ottoman and colonial architecture

2. Saranda, Albania

In a nutshell: A resort town on the Ionian Sea bordered by expansive olive groves with a white sand coastline

Top attractions:Mirror (Pasqyra) Beach, Lekuresi Castle, Bora Bora Beach

1. Kaliningrad, Russia

Top attractions:Curonian Spit, Museum of the World Ocean, 14th-century Königsberg Cathedral

