The 16 Best Superyachts On Display At This Year's Monaco Yacht Show

Last week’s annual Monaco Yacht Show featured some of the most luxurious ships on the water today. Since with yachts, luxury usually means size, it comes as no surprise that the most attractive offerings were also among the biggest.The 103 superyachts on display averaged 153 feet. The 290-foot Nirvana, with six decks and a 3D cinema, was topped only by the 195-foot Athena, a sailing yacht on sale for nearly $100 million.
The 'Hampshire II' has a helipad that can be used as a basketball or tennis court (with nets to keep errants balls on board).
'La Pellegrina' made its world premiere at the show. It measures 164 feet and has a composite and Kevlar hull.
